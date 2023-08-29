Federico Marin, known in the world of crime as ‘Morenita’, one of the main marijuana traffickers in Argentina, was killed this Sunday, August 27, in a confrontation with the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) in Itatí, Corrientes.

Marín, 34, had been on the run since February after violating house arrest and leaving the National Program for the Protection of Witnesses and Defendants.

According to legal sources, Marín had taken refuge on an island in the Paraná River, in Paraguayan territory, but had recently returned to Itatí, his hometown. PFA detectives, who were following him closely, discovered him in a vehicle with his family. Attempting to stop him, Marín opened fire, wounding two officers before being shot down.

The injured officers, identified as diego damonehead of the Fugitive Search Division, and cabalor Juan Gonzalez from the South Anti-Kidnapping Division, were treated and are out of danger.

Previous investigations, led by Morón federal judge Jorge Rodríguez, had revealed that Marín occasionally visited his family in Itatí. Wiretaps allowed authorities to track their movements with precision.

Last February, Marín had grabbed headlines by leaving the National Program for the Protection of Witnesses and Defendants while enjoying house arrest. In October 2021, He was sentenced to eight years in prison for organizing various drug trafficking operations from Itatí, a key location for the entry of Paraguayan marijuana and its distribution in at least seven Argentine provinces.

The Marín case also shook local politics. In 2017, Itatí’s then-mayor and vice-mayor, Natividad “Roger” Terán and Fabio Aquino, were arrested in connection with the investigation. Both, along with local police officers who were allegedly protecting the Marín gang, were later convicted.

In a confrontation with the Prefecture, they killed “Morenita” Marín

Marín had been persecuted since 2016, but managed to evade the authorities until October 2018, when he was detained by the Gendarmerie in Itatí while visiting his family.

The Itatí drug trafficking scandal culminated two months ago with the conviction of former Corrientes federal judge Carlos Soto Dávila, accused of receiving bribes from drug traffickers in exchange for judicial favors.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in La Nación de Argentina (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

