Argentina | More than 10 dead in the storms, the president calls for protection

The devastating thunderstorm is expected to continue until Sunday morning, and President Javier Milei has urged people to stay indoors.

At least 13 people have died in severe storms in the city of Bahía Blanca, Argentina, after the roof of a sports center collapsed, according to the news agency Reuters and an Argentinian La Nation.

A violent thunderstorm hit the coast of Argentina on Saturday.

Mayor of the coastal town of Bahía Blanca Federico Susbielles confirmed the death toll in X on Saturday night local time and urged people to be “extremely cautious” and avoid public roads.

Also the president Javier Milei has urged people living in the storm areas to stay at home until Sunday morning, as the destructive winds can blow at their strongest up to 150 kilometers per hour. In his statement, President Milei also expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims of the storm.

Bahía Blanca is located in the southern part of the province of Buenos Aires, about 600 kilometers from the capital.

The storm has damaged the city's electrical grid and made it difficult to travel, as trees and signs that fell due to the storm blocked the roads. Several people have been forced to leave their homes and have been gathered in evacuation centers.

The country's meteorological institute has issued a storm warning covering several areas of Buenos Aires province. A storm warning has also been issued for Sunday in the capital itself.