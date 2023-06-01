The Africans go through despite an hour of Argentine domination. Useless final siege of the albiceleste, which also takes a woodcut with Romero

Sensational in San Juan, where the hosts say goodbye to the tournament at the end of a challenge dominated for long stretches. To the Argentine waste and lack of consistency, Nigeria responded with two deadly paws by exploiting the speed of its attackers in the restart. The albiceleste bites his hands for a sensational wood from Romero on the momentary 1-0 African. The seals of Muhammad and Sarki instead reward a Nigeria good at resisting and exploiting the few opportunities created. The Africans thus return to the quarterfinals after eleven years and three consecutive eliminations in the round of 16. Now they will face the winner of Ecuador-South Korea.

Italian thrust — Mascherano modifies the starting eleven with two surprises: Romero for Soulé in the offensive trio behind Veliz and Redondo in midfield instead of Perrone. Two variations on the theme that don’t change the footprint of the albiceleste seen so far, made up of ball possession, quick exchanges and sudden accelerations. The first opportunity bears the signature of Romero, with a left foot just high, then it’s also the turn of Aguirre and Redondo (guilty of missing an easy header from close range). Script drawn after about twenty minutes, with Argentina in total control and Nigeria defending en bloc in the last 15 metres. The Nerazzurri Carboni is often and willingly directing Argentina’s offensive plots, good at moving between the lines and ready to go shooting (as in the closing of the first half with a venomous left foot deflected wide. What Seleccion lacks however, they are lucidity and concreteness to exploit the large amount of play and Carboni’s intuitions in finishing. See also F1 | Aston Martin: qualifications compromised by problems with the DRS

POCKET AND BLACKOUT — The Argentine superiority is reflected in the 10 shots to 1 in the first 45′ and in the second half it’s the same music. Not even the shadow of proactive Nigeria seen in the first phase, also because the ball is almost always between the feet of the Argentines. No push on the outside and non-existent raids by Lawal, so far two strong points of the third classified in the last African Cup of category. But in the 58th minute they make the San Juan crowd jump with a shot from distance by Ogwuche that hits the crossbar. A clear warning for the Albiceleste defense, caught out again four minutes later and, this time, with lethal results: wrong closing by Giay on Jude’s through ball for Muhammad and Africans ahead in the general surprise. Tremendous repercussion for Argentina who, despite the countermeasures by Mascherano, take about ten minutes to react before coming close to equalizing with Romero (great shot from distance that hits the post to the left of Aniagboso) and accepting the definitive knockout by newcomer Sarki, who fixes the score at 2-0 with a header from the center of the area. In the end, the public in San Juan was incredulous, as they saw Nigerians celebrating a sensational feat. See also The requirement of Robert Lewandowski to sign for FC Barcelona

