During the early hours of this Friday (28), the Argentine Chamber of Deputies voted to definitively approve President Javier Milei’s economic reform megaproject, known as the Basic Law.

By 148 votes in favor and 107 against, the deputies validated the changes that had already been approved in the Senate days ago. The megaproject, however, will reach the president a little more dehydrated, an action necessary for its approval in the legislature, where the government does not have a consolidated majority.

With this last step, filled with debates and negotiations, Milei secured his first victory in the Argentine Congress.

“The Office of the President of the Argentine Republic celebrates the approval of the Law of Frameworks and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines. With 38 deputies, 7 senators and the support of a sector of the political leadership, and despite the obstructionism of Kirchnerism and its usual accomplices, who delayed the project for months, the National Government has managed to approve the first law on the path to the free and prosperous country that Argentines chose last November 19,” said the Milei government in a statement released on X.

“The Executive Branch once again thanks the patriotic work of the legislators who understood the historical responsibility they had in their hands and contributed with their affirmative vote, despite the constant and desperate attempts of those who intend to cling to their privileges at the expense of the country’s development,” the statement added.

With the approval, Milei will now be able to make some decisions without needing legislative approval for a year. In addition, the president will have incentives to make investments and authorization to privatize some Argentine state-owned companies that are already in the sights of the Casa Rosada.

In the statement released on X, the government, in an act of valuing unity, called on the country’s leaders from the most varied sectors to sign the so-called “May Pact”.

“On July 9, at the Historic House of Independence, Milei calls on governors, former presidents, leaders of the main political parties and legislators who want to follow the process of change led by the President of the Nation, to eliminate the recipes for misery from Argentina’s future and embrace the ideas of freedom, committing to the historic signing of the May Pact with ten fundamental policies to restore greatness to the Nation,” the text concludes.