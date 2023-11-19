Javier Milei wins the 2023 runoff elections in Argentina and becomes the new president. With 96% of the ballots counted, the candidate of Libertad Avanza is at 55.77%, while Sergio Massa – candidate of Union por la patria – is at 44.22%.

Massa has in fact already recognized his opponent’s victory. “Argentina has a strong, transparent democratic system that respects results”, which are not “what we expected”. “I called Milei to congratulate him, he will be the president of Argentina for the next 4 years,” Massa said.

Milei, a far-right libertarian populist anarcho, is known as El Peluca (the Wig) for his thick hair. He usually brandishes an electric saw at rallies to show how he intends to reduce the state budget.

Born in Buenos Aires to a modest family descended from Italians, Milei was a long-time university professor of macroeconomics. In 2014 he began appearing regularly on television and radio programs. First he attacked the conservative president Mauricio Macrì, then he targeted his Peronist successor Alberto Fernandez. And in 2021 he was elected deputy. Close to Trump and former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, he participated in events of the ultra-right Vox party in Spain.

Milei declares himself a sworn enemy of the ‘political caste’, proposes the abolition of the Central Bank and thedollarization of the economy. He denies climate change, considers sex education a conspiracy against the family, wants to ban abortion and liberalize gun ownership. And he sent a shiver down the spines of many by contesting the official figure of 30,000 disappeared during the Argentine dictatorship.