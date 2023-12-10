“There's no money”. Javier Milei was sworn into Congress and became the new president of Argentina. Fifty-three years old, he received the presidential sash and baton from the hands of outgoing president Alberto Fernández. “There is no alternative to adjustment and there is no alternative to shock,” he said in his speech after the inauguration ceremony, speaking to the crowd in front of Congress, underlining that “the outgoing government has left us with hyperinflation” and that “there has never been a government that has received a worse legacy than the one we are receiving”.

Argentina's new president will govern with a small cabinet of ministers who come largely from private business and have no prior political experience. This is the case in particular of engineer Nicolás Posse, who takes on the role of head of cabinet; of the economist Diana Mondino who becomes Foreign Minister; media expert lawyer Mariano Cúneo Libarona, appointed Minister of Justice; and Sandra Pettovello, journalist and television producer who will deal with the mega-ministry of Human Capital, which will include Education, Work and Social Development.

Milei, upon entering the Chamber of Deputies, signed the book of honor and left his now classic message: “Viva la libertad, carajo” (Long live freedom, dammit).

Of course the adjustment, Milei added, “will have a negative impact on the level of activity, on employment, on real wages and on the number of poor and destitute. There will be stagflation, it is true, but it is not something so different from what has happened in the last twelve years, the GDP per capita has fallen by 12%, in a context in which we have accumulated an inflation of 5000%, so we have been living in stagflation for more than a decade, so this will be the last pill bad to start the reconstruction of Argentina. There is no doubt that the last possible option is adjustment. An orderly adjustment that falls on the State and not on the private sector. We know it will be difficult, that's why I want to bring you light”, has explained.

The new president, in his speech on the steps of Congress, said that “a new era begins” in the country and remarked that in 1853, when the Constitution was enacted, the country had already decided to embrace “the ideas of freedom”. Today, he underlined, “a new era begins in Argentina, an era of peace and prosperity, an era of growth and development, an era of freedom and progress”. Today “a long era of decline ends and we begin the reconstruction of the country – he then stated – Argentinians have strongly expressed a desire for change. There is no going back”.

“The challenge that awaits us is titanic”, but “the true strength of a people is measured in how they face challenges when they arise”, he said again. “The challenge – Milei underlined according to what 'Clarin' reports – is enormous but we will face it with conviction, we will work tirelessly and we will reach our goal. It is no coincidence that this inauguration takes place during the festival of Hanukkah, the festival of light, since celebrates the very essence of freedom, the war of the Maccabees, is the symbol of the triumph of the weak over the powerful, of the few over the many, of light over darkness, of truth over lies. I prefer to tell them an uncomfortable truth rather than a comfortable lie” .

After his speech, President Milei, with his sister Jaarina, went in a convertible to go to the Casa Rosada, the seat of the presidency of Argentina which overlooks the historic Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires. Along the way he stopped to greet the crowd. At the Casa Rosada he met the foreign delegations present at the inauguration. For Italy, the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, was present. Among other foreign representatives were King Felipe VI of Spain; the presidents of Chile, Gabriel Boric; from Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou; from Paraguay, Santiago Peña, and from Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, from Armenia; the President of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan; Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Zelensky in Argentina for settlement Milei speaks with Orban

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Argentina for the inauguration ceremony of Javier Milei. He had a brief conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during the ceremony in the Argentine parliament, Ukrainian media reported. Since Volodymyr Zelensky's election as president in 2019, the two leaders have met only briefly. At the start of the Russian invasion, already tense relations between Kiev and Budapest deteriorated. Orbán has repeatedly stated that he does not believe in Ukraine's victory. Last February, Zelensky and Orbán spoke briefly on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels. The Ukrainian president invited the Hungarian leader to visit Kiev, but to no avail, although most EU leaders have visited Ukraine at least one or more times to express their support.

Today's meeting in Argentina comes as Orbán announced that he would not support the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union or participate in further financial and military support to Kiev.