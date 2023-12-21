Thousands of Argentines poured onto the balconies and sidewalks of the city, the province of Buenos Aires and other provinces of the country to shout, protest, make noise with pots and pans





Ten days after taking office, President Javier Milei's government had its first 'cacerolazo,' the noisy and peaceful pan-banging protest. A few minutes after the anarcho-liberal president announced from the TV screens that his government will sweep away thousands of rights and will not respect the separation of powers, thousands of Argentines poured onto the balconies and sidewalks of the city. , of the province of Buenos Aires and other provinces of the country to shout, protest, make noise with pots and pans and honk; and thus express anger and rejection of the announced policies. It is the first real test for the new president of Argentina, a stabilization program that aspires to rebuild the economy by putting an end to the endemic fiscal deficit.

The mobilization began after the president's message in which he announced a profound deregulation of the economy, the repeal of multiple laws and regulations and the 'green light' for the privatization of public companies, creating the conditions for clashes with social groups who pledged to oppose his “shock therapy”. “The Homeland is not for sale” and “General strike” are some of the slogans chanted by the crowd, who carried Argentine flags, pots and pans, and who began marching towards the square immediately after listening to President Milei's message to the national television, broadcast at 9pm. December 20th is, among other things, the anniversary of the social revolts that cost Fernando de la Ru'a the presidency in 2001 and caused 39 deaths; and Argentina had an intense day. In the streets of Buenos Aires, the crowd summoned by social organizations led by the Polo Obrero.

According to the ultraliberal Milei, who only a month ago won the presidency by defeating the Economy Minister of the Peronist government, Sergio Massa, in the run-off, Argentina will be able to return to being “a world power”, as at the beginning of the century last, but for this it is necessary to “dismantle the enormous quantity of regulations that have prevented, hindered and stopped economic growth”. The 'decree of urgent necessity' (Dnu), which will be published in the Official Journal today and which in the coming weeks will be discussed in the extraordinary sessions of the National Congress convened despite the summer holidays, aims to transform “all” state enterprises into joint-stock companies for their “subsequent privatization”. “We have received the worst inheritance in history”, denounced the head of state, who denounced the burden inherited from the governments of recent years, mostly of a Peronist nature, “the consolidated deficit of 15% of GDP, the highest fiscal pressure in the world, the lack of reserves in the Central Bank, the destroyed credit confidence, the unbridled monetary issuance and the annual inflationary crisis of 15,000%”. The government's plan also includes measures such as the repeal of the rent law, the possibility for football clubs to become joint-stock companies if they wish, and the authorization for the total or partial transfer of the shares of Aeroli'neas Argentinas.

But it also contains others that aim directly at the deregulation of economic activity, such as the repeal of the Supply Law, which provides for sanctions for companies in the event of shortages of certain products, and the Gondolas Law, which obliges supermarkets to offer a minimum of products manufactured by small companies. After reading a manifesto entitled “Down with the 'chainsaw plan' of Milei and the International Monetary Fund”, in which the organizers asked the trade unions – currently absent – to join future mobilizations and accused the security minister, Patricia Bullrich to “criminalize social protest”, the protesters withdrew from Plaza de Mayo. “This is a military dictatorship“, said Eduardo Bellibini, leader of the Polo Obrero, the main organization. The only moments of tension between the demonstrators and the police occurred at the beginning of the march, when several officers charged the demonstrators. The president oversaw the operation by the Federal Police Department, together with the ministers of Security and Human Capital, Sandra Pettovello, as well as her sister, Karina Milei, general secretary of the presidency and main advisor to the president.

Subscribe to the newsletter

