On Friday, March 1, President Javier Milei will give his first opening speech to ordinary sessions of Congress of his administration. Unlike usual – in the morning hours or around noon – the president's intervention will be at 9:00 p.m., local time, a time aimed at capturing the prime time television audience. It will take place after days of intense friction with governors and in the context of growing union protests.

Last week we talked in this space about the growing conflict, around a government that seems to seek and enhance it more than wanting to appease it.

To the strikes in different sectors due to salary demands – this week it was the turn of aeronautical workers – and the protests of social movements demanding food for community kitchens, this week there was a strong dispute with the provincial governors; dispute that did not begin in these days, but rather had been simmering since the Government sent, and then withdrew, its omnibus law for Deputies and that this week was close to reaching the point of boiling.

Legislators and governors will be present at the opening of the ordinary sessions. Will they be the subject of criticism and accusations from the president?

On the other hand, in the context of what it calls the “cultural battle”, the Milei Government announced that it will prohibit inclusive language.

And, while politics and economics dominate much of the public discussion, A serious dengue outbreak continues to advance, with thousands of infections and 28 deaths from the beginning of the year until mid-February.

Dispute with governors and strikes

In recent days, a fight has been escalating between President Javier Milei and the governors of almost all the provinces of Argentina, due to the brake on the sending of funds to several of the 24 jurisdictions that make up the country.

But the tensions began earlier and the fight is both political and economic. They began at the beginning of February, when an unfavorable vote in the Deputies led the Executive to withdraw the omnibus law that it had presented and which planned to reform and modify many aspects of the economic, political and social life of the country.

The Government felt that the governors did not support its initiative and that they sent the legislators of their provinces to play against the law. And in different ways it began to cut the sending of funds to the provinces.

Since then tensions have been growing. The highest point of confrontation occurred this week with the governor of Chubut, Ignacio Torres, who demanded from the Nation 13.5 billion pesos, equivalent to about 15 million dollars, of federal tax sharing, a mechanism for the distribution of national resources. between the federal government, the provinces and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA), intended to finance public expenses and services throughout the country.

🗣️Carlos Melconian, on the conflict between Javier Milei and Ignacio Torres: “It's to see who has the longest time.” The economist said that what happens between the President and the governor of Chubut is a “measurement of forces.” pic.twitter.com/QWw8gf8Fyf — Clarín (@clarincom) February 26, 2024



The national government, for its part, argued that these funds were used to partially cancel a debt of the province of 119,000 million pesos (140 million dollars); a situation that could be replicated in 10 other provinces. On the other hand, the Milei Administration points out that the provinces must, like the national State, also make a strong adjustment in public spending.

Torres threatened to cut off the flow of hydrocarbons from his province if funds were not sent to him from the Nation. He received the support of the other Patagonian governors, a region that is the main producer of hydrocarbons in the country.

On Tuesday, February 27, a decision by a federal judge in Chubut agreed with Torres, which caused him to abandon the forceful measure he had proposed. The Government plans to appeal the ruling and will possibly seek to take the case to the Supreme Court, which is the court that usually must settle disputes between the nation and the provinces.

That same Tuesday, at a press conference from Congress in Buenos Aires, five Patagonian governors, including Torres, called for dialogue, to try to bring positions closer to the national Executive. In addition, they invited President Milei to a meeting they will have on March 7, in Puerto Madryn, Chubut.

The Patagonian governors are not the only ones in conflict with the central government. Axel Kicillof, governor of the province of Buenos Aires, the most populated in the country and the one that contributes the most to the nation's economy, will also present a claim, in his case before the Supreme Court of Justice, for the cut of funds to his district.

This is the decision of the national Executive to eliminate the Fund for the Fiscal Strengthening of the Province of Buenos Aires – which the previous Government had established in 2020, transferring funds from the City of Buenos Aires to the province -, by which that district In 2024, it would stop receiving some 873,000 million pesos, close to 1,000 million dollars.

Tensions between the nation and the provinces are far from being resolved. Also with other sectors. On Wednesday, February 28, the aeronautical unions carried out a 24-hour strike, which affected thousands of passengers, in demand of salary improvements. This measure of force is added to the one carried out last week by healthcare and railway workers, and that on Monday by a teaching union, a sector that called for a new strike for next Monday, March 4. All these demands for increases occur in a context of high inflation and great loss of purchasing power..

Serious dengue outbreak

Argentina is going through what may become the most serious dengue outbreak in recent years. In the first seven weeks of 2024, 40,137 cases of the diseaseaccording to official data. It is 2,546% more than what was reported for the same period in 2023, when 1,517 cases were recorded.

In the week of February 11 to 17, 4,790 cases were recorded, seven times more than what was recorded in the same week last year. The National Ministry of Health told France 24 that the number of cases is expected to continue growing.

There are four serotypes of the dengue virus. Historically, one circulated in Argentina, the DEN-2, but now two others are also circulating (DEN-1 and DEN-3). This has an impact on cases of serious illness, which occurs when a person who has already had dengue becomes infected again, but with a different serotype.

Between the end of July 2023 and mid-February 2024, 38 deaths from dengue were recorded; 28 of the deaths occurred in 2024.

On the other hand, the outbreak is spreading to areas where there were historically no cases of dengue, which among other things leads to situations of underdiagnosis, because health professionals in those areas are not used to dealing with the disease.

From the communications area of ​​the Ministry of Health, they indicated to France 24 that this portfolio is in “permanent contact with the different jurisdictions” and that “prevention, surveillance and control actions have been intensified,” in addition to carrying out prevention campaigns.

🚫 Let's avoid the reproduction of dengue 🦟 ✅ Do not let water accumulate in containers or containers.

✅ Eliminate unused objects that can accumulate water.

✅ Clean and brush containers with water. ➕ info: https://t.co/r47h9R85jp pic.twitter.com/z5KOBVMz6U — Ministry of Health of the Nation (@msalnacion) February 21, 2024



Climate change, with its widespread heat waves, is among the causes of this and of the outbreaks lasting longer throughout the year, because the presence of the Aedes aegypti mosquito (vector of the disease) extends beyond the traditionally longer months. warm.

Prohibition of inclusive language

The national government announced on Wednesday that it will prohibit, in the words of spokesperson Manuel Adorni, “everything related to the gender perspective” in the national State and the use of so-called inclusive language, in which the letter “o” or the “a” of nouns with the “e”, the “x” or the @ “so that they are not associated with a specific gender. Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni also said that he will seek to avoid “the unnecessary inclusion of the feminine in all public administration documents.”

The decision was questioned by those who defend both the gender perspective and the use of inclusive language. There were those who pointed out as contradictory that the Government, which promotes the idea of ​​freedom as central, moves forward with a ban of these characteristics.

The Government of Javier Milei will prohibit inclusive language and the gender perspective in the national public administration, a measure that the Ministry of Defense had already taken in the military sphere, due to its use as “political business.”https://t.co/ZrAiKvxirS — EFE News (@EFEnoticias) February 27, 2024



Regarding the gender perspective, on the other hand, it is not clear how the Executive plans to implement the ban, taking into account that there are regulations such as gender quotas, training linked to gender issues, the right to obtain a non-binary identity document , among other examples.

In any case, the announcement may be pleasing to vast sectors of citizens, who did not share the use of inclusive language and felt distant from gender agendas. It is, at the same time, part of what Milei calls the “cultural battle”, through which he plans to imprint social changes that go beyond the measures that can be taken at an economic level – the main agenda of the country today -, which mark a special distance from progressive perspectives.