She has been deprived of her liberty for 1,826 days and this interminable ordeal marks her features with a shadow of weariness mixed with anger. Her gaze is harsh, her voice sharp, her tone more secure than ever. Milagro Sala, 56, is not a woman to waver: she insists on the fate of the 60 political prisoners as she arbitrarily detained; She enumerates, specifies, the reasons for her engagement: undernourished children, homeless families, adolescents deprived of studies and threatened by drugs, adults delivered to unemployment. This indigenous leader from Jujuy, in northern Argentina, took her first steps in union activism before founding the social organization Tupac Amaru, named after a hero of the indigenous resistance that the Spanish colonists had quartered in 1572.

Dignity for the inhabitants of the “misery villas”

From the end of the 1990s, then in the ruins left by the vertiginous economic crisis of 2001, Milagro Sala worked to organize the poor, the excluded, the marginalized, arousing through his stubbornness an incredible collective impetus. At first modestly, with the “copa de leche”, the glass of milk, community snacks for street children: mate, empanadas and cookies to resist hunger. It was the first sketch of a network of solidarity that would weave a solid web in the region, radically transforming the lives of the most deprived. With the mobilization of local know-how, the tupaqueros, the members of his organization, first got it into their heads to offer decent housing to the homeless, to the inhabitants of “poverty villas” confined in their tangle of sheet metal and cardboard.

This activism eventually caught the attention of President Nestor Kirchner, who in 2004 awarded them grants for the construction of 150 homes. They built 8,000 of them. Milagro Sala dreams of the essentials and the best for his people: on the subsidies saved, the Tupac Amaru, by involving those concerned, built schools, sports fields, health centers providing care. free, cultural places, swimming pools for the kids who used to swim in sewage. Where work had decamped, 120 self-managed production cooperatives were founded: textiles, bricks, metallurgy.

The scale taken by the Tupac Amaru with its 80,000 members, the ascendancy of Milagro Sala over this people in search of autonomy, previously deprived of a voice, the dazzling political demonstration offered by these social achievements have ended up drawing on the tupaqueros the wrath of a governor with feudal pretensions. In the eyes of Gerardo Morales, Milagro Sala’s aura, his outspokenness, his strike force were provocative. He had her arrested in December 2015 during a large protest camp organized under his windows, while the ultraliberal right of Mauricio Macri seized power in Buenos Aires. Arrest conducted without regard for the immunity conferred on the activist by her status as an elected member of the Parliament of Mercosur. Since that day, the governor of Jujuy swears that he will do anything to hinder the release of this fierce fighter.

Accused of being at the head of an illicit association, extortion and fraud against the public administration, charges which fell from the sky after her arrest, the activist was sentenced on January 14, 2019, after a botched trial, without tangible evidence, to 13 years in prison. Incarcerated initially in the prison for women of Alto Comedero, she is now under house arrest. “The Supreme Court of Justice is currently reviewing an appeal against his conviction. If he succeeds, she will be free ”, wants to believe his lawyer, Matias Duarte. The lawsuits against Milagro Sala and 11 of his companions from the Tupac Amaru are, according to him, a “Serious violation of human rights” : they have been “Orchestrated with the deliberate intention of removing them from the political and social life of the province of Jujuy ”.

An arbitrariness with its roots in colonization

Since this iniquitous verdict, protests have rained down. The United Nations working group on arbitrary detention and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) condemned his imprisonment. On the fifth anniversary of his detention, in Argentina, an appeal supported by 1,600 personalities castigates a local, political and judicial power, decided to “Break morally” this “Fighter” for “Decimate a popular organization” who knew how to federate “The excluded, the indigenous, the unemployed, the young, as subjects of law and social transformation”.

Broken, Milagro Sala is not. His people, harassed, repressed, still hold what they can at arm’s length. In the book she dedicated to him, Milagro Sala, the spark of a people,writer Alicia Dujovne Ortiz says she is sure that this arbitrariness “Has its roots in colonization”. “For centuries, the survivors of the Inca reign were condemned to serve, to be silent and to conceal their culture. In the XVII e century, many women who perpetuated ancestral ceremonies were burned for witchcraft, she writes. The witch Milagro went further: not content to assert herself – or to reinvent herself as an indigenous woman – she relied on a population of marginalized people abandoned to their fate by savage liberalism ”(1). For the Argentinian artist Adolfo Perez Esquivel, Nobel Peace Prize winner, this woman emerging from the most obscure poverty is first of all guilty of having “Opened the paths of hope by showing that another world was possible”.