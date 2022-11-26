SOCCER WORLD CUP

What do Argentina and Mexico need to qualify for the round of 16?

The best scenario for the Copa América champions is to win against Mexico, since Poland has beaten the Saudis 2-0 on this second date. And on the last day, Scaloni’s men must beat Poland and the Mexicans and the Arabs draw, or even a Mexican victory.

Another good result is that if the Mexicans and Argentines tie, Messi’s men must win against Saudi Arabia yes or yes and wait for Mexico to tie against Saudi Arabia.

What happens if Argentina loses?

The victory of the Poles leaves Argentina heartbroken if they also lose to Mexico: no positive result from the Argentines against the Poles would help them. It is immediate removal.

Now, if Poland and Argentina win their second game, but the Poles win in their direct confrontation, they would lead everything to the elimination of Argentina. If Poland and Argentina win their second game, but at the crossroads they tie and Arabia wins, draws or loses against Mexico… Out with Argentina.

In the image: Messi and Hirving Lozano, during their World Cup matches. Credit: AFP.