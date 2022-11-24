Argentina wins with increased odds

For the occasion, Goldbet, Better and NetBet have prepared a higher odds precisely on the outcome of this match: the 1 mark, which would put Messi and his companions back in the running, thus goes from 1.50 to 6.00 for both bookmakers. And after all, history speaks quite clearly: Mexico has always lost against Argentina at the World Cup, in the previous three dated 1930, 2006 and 2010. Furthermore, Albiceleste has never lost the first two games of a World Cup. Watch out for Mexico though, who haven’t scored in their last three World Cup games, but who have never gone four games without doing so.