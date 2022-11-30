Mission accomplished: with a clear victory against Poland, Leo Messi’s Argentina qualifies for the round of 16 of the World Cup where they will face Australia. The goals of Mac Allister and Alvarez banish the nightmare of elimination for the Albiceleste. A heroic Szczesny wasn’t enough for the Polish team to avoid a 2-0 defeat, the Juve goalkeeper saves a penalty from Messi and makes a series of sensational saves. However, the Poles qualify for the round of 16 thanks to the better goal difference compared to Mexico, with whom they finish in second position in the standings. In the round of 16 Argentina will have to face the Australian Socceroos, while Poland will have to face the very strong France.

He chews the Tricolor bitterly for which the 2-1 victory against Saudi Arabia with goals from Martin and Chavez was not enough. After the feat against Argentina on their debut, however, Arabia collects the second defeat in a row and returns home.

At Stadium 974, the Argentine coach Scaloni chooses Julian Alvarez as the lone striker in place of Lautaro Martinez with Messi, Di Maria and Mac Allister behind him. Still on the bench Dybala. In the median, confirmed De Paul and Enzo Fernandez. In Poland, coach Michniewicz relies on the offensive duo formed by Swiderski and Lewandowski. Juventus Milik on the bench. In midfield, space for the ‘Neapolitan’ Zielinski while in defense there are the ‘Italians’ Glik, Kiwior and Bereszynski ahead of Szczesny.

In the first half, Argentina was immediately dangerous with Messi engaging Szczesny with a left footed shot at the near post. The Juve goalkeeper literally keeps Poland in the game with a series of super saves first from a direct corner kick on goal from Di Maria, then from a left foot from Alvarez and above all by intercepting a penalty awarded to Messi by the Var for a questionable foul by Szczesny himself on Pulce.

However, the Polish goalkeeper was unable to do anything in the 46th minute when Mac Allister made it 1-0 for Argentina with a right footed shot into the corner following an assist from Molina. The Polish reaction was immediate with the eternal Glik grazing the equalizer with his head. But it’s a flash in the pan, because Argentina is once again making itself dangerous with Mac Allister. The doubling of the Albiceleste arrives in the 67th minute signed by Alvarez, with a nice right foot from the center of the box. Poland is at the mercy of the opponent and only a super Szczesny keeps them alive, still stopping Messi. In the final, the Albiceleste also nearly scored the third goal first with Alvarez, then with the newcomer Lautaro and finally Tagliafico. On the decisive occasion, the rescue of Kiwior, defender of Spezia.

Saudi Arabia-Mexico 1-2

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico was also fun and played at a frenetic pace. The Arabs are very aggressive as always, while Mexico plays the ball better and already in the first half Pineda came close to scoring several times. Saudi Arabia in turn came close to scoring with a header from Al Birakan that went just wide. In the second half, Mexico accelerated and after a missed chance by Chavez took the lead in the 47th minute with Martin in the scrum from a corner kick. After five minutes, Tata Martino’s team doubled their lead with a splendid left-handed free-kick from thirty meters from Chavez. However, the Mexican team needs at least one more goal for qualification and so they continue to push. Tricolor several times close to the trio first with Martin, then again with Chavez on a free kick, then with the ‘Neapolitan’ Lozano and with Antuna. In full recovery, however, with Mexico now all leaning forward, Saudi shortens the distance on the counterattack with Al Dawsari. A goal that is of little use to Renard’s team and which in fact certifies Mexico’s elimination.