American F-16 operating in Iraq in June 2008 | Photo: Andy Dunaway/US Air Force

Argentina is in negotiations to buy 24 F-16 fighters from Denmark. The estimated value of the deal is US$664 million. If realized, it could mark the end of 30 years of frustrated attempts to acquire a new combat aircraft.

The transaction could represent a significant advance in Argentina's defense. Since 2015, when the last French Mirage retired, the Argentine air force has not had fighter aircraft.

Currently, according to Folha de S. Paulo, Argentina has a minimum aerial combat capacity with 12 American A-4 Fightinghawks. However, only five are operational.

These were the last aircraft incorporated into the Argentine air force, acquired in 1994 and delivered until 2000. Argentina also has 11 first generation Tucano aircraft, produced by the Brazilian Embraer. However, the use of these planes is limited.

The economic crisis in Argentina is one of the reasons for the delay in renewing the air fleet. This could raise questions for President Javier Milei, who is implementing severe austerity measures in the country, including cuts to social programs, pensions and civil servants' salaries.

In addition to the economy, strategy is also a factor that makes it difficult to acquire new planes. The most recent attempt was in 2020, when Argentina tried to buy FA-50 fighters from South Korea. However, the deal was embargoed because the aircraft has five British components. Since 1982, after the Falklands War, the United Kingdom has imposed a military embargo on Argentina.

Another negotiation that did not materialize was the purchase of 20 Chinese JF-17 aircraft, manufactured in Pakistan. Pressure from the United States and budgetary issues made the deal unfeasible.