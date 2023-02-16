Friday, February 17, 2023
Argentina: man touched a fan and died from an electric shock

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in World
0
Argentina: man touched a fan and died from an electric shock


Fan

The accident occurred at the victim’s house.

The accident occurred at the victim’s home.

Although the man’s wife called an ambulance, he had already passed away.

In the city of Cordoba Argentina) an unusual home accident was recorded that cost the life of a 48-year-old man.

According to Cadena 3, Antonio Leal died after receiving an electric shock when he touched a standing fan.

The incident occurred when Leal was at home, in the Nueva Italia neighborhood, with his partner.

Leal’s wife called the ambulance, but the emergency service of line 107 confirmed the death of the man.

The aforementioned media outlet highlighted that last Tuesday, in Villa El Libertador, an employee of a third-party public lighting company died after receiving an electric shock while doing maintenance tasks.

