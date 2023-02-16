Argentina: man touched a fan and died from an electric shock

In the city of Cordoba Argentina) an unusual home accident was recorded that cost the life of a 48-year-old man.

(You can read: Venezuela officially appoints Carlos Martínez as ambassador to Colombia)

According to Cadena 3, Antonio Leal died after receiving an electric shock when he touched a standing fan.

The incident occurred when Leal was at home, in the Nueva Italia neighborhood, with his partner.

Leal’s wife called the ambulance, but the emergency service of line 107 confirmed the death of the man.

The aforementioned media outlet highlighted that last Tuesday, in Villa El Libertador, an employee of a third-party public lighting company died after receiving an electric shock while doing maintenance tasks.

Writing LATEST NEWS

More news