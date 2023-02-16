Argentina: man touched a fan and died from an electric shock

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The accident occurred at the victim’s house.
The accident occurred at the victim's home.
Although the man’s wife called an ambulance, he had already passed away.
In the city of Cordoba Argentina) an unusual home accident was recorded that cost the life of a 48-year-old man.
According to Cadena 3, Antonio Leal died after receiving an electric shock when he touched a standing fan.
The incident occurred when Leal was at home, in the Nueva Italia neighborhood, with his partner.
Leal’s wife called the ambulance, but the emergency service of line 107 confirmed the death of the man.
The aforementioned media outlet highlighted that last Tuesday, in Villa El Libertador, an employee of a third-party public lighting company died after receiving an electric shock while doing maintenance tasks.
