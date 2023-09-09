A man from the city of Tolhuin, in the province of Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, he found a bullet inside a sausage that he had cooked in the oven to eat with his family. Due to this alarming finding, he filed a complaint with the authorities so that what happened could be investigated.

On Wednesday night, a man decided to make a barbecue for his family with products he had bought at a butcher shop in the area called “Pastoriza”. Already at the table shared a chorizo ​​with one of his children And that’s when he founda projectile inside” of the sausage, he explained to the local media outlet FM Radio Libre.

“It was quite a critical moment at dinner time”, the man described. “I cut the chorizo, gave one half to my son and the other half I kept. When eating a portion I find this projectile inside. Luckily no one swallowed itoh,” he said.

Then he indicated that at first he thought that what was found must be material from the mincing machine, but when he looked closely at the piece of metal, heand realized that it was a projectile. Faced with the discovery, the family decided to throw away everything they had cooked because, according to the man, they were given “a great scare and more than anything because of the boys, to whom, thank God, nothing happened to them.”

Hours later, duly filed a complaint with the authorities for the butcher’s production line to be investigated, since the products were not packaged, so they are locally made.

“They took our data, so we hope that this issue can be solved so that it does not happen to anyone else. Luckily one is always attentive, it was my turn to chew and not swallow it, but I almost broke a tooth“, said.

THE NATION/GDA

