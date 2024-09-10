The Argentine government acknowledged on Tuesday (10) that it is moving forward to protect the asylum of six Venezuelan opponents in its embassy in Caracas, following the decision by Nicolás Maduro’s regime to revoke the authorization that Brazil had to protect the diplomatic headquarters.

“Venezuela is an issue that we are approaching with great caution and when we have something defined and we have actually made some progress on these matters, we will communicate it,” said presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni during a press conference at the Casa Rosada, the government headquarters.

“Brazil is aligned with this issue, which cannot deviate from international conventions, good practices, the law and respect. Not only Argentina, but no country in the world can be attacked or attempt to take away the value that an embassy has in a foreign country,” added the spokesperson.

Brazil took control of Argentina’s diplomatic headquarters in Caracas after the expulsion of the country’s diplomatic corps in early August, amid tensions between the government of Javier Milei and the Maduro dictatorship that were heightened by the Argentine president’s denunciation of Maduro’s “victory” in the July 28 elections, which Milei described as a fraud.

Following the Venezuelan dictator’s decision to revoke Brazil’s authorization to guard the headquarters, the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expressed his concern about the situation last Sunday (8) and confirmed that Brazil “will remain in charge of the custody and defense of Argentine interests until Argentina designates another State” valid for the Maduro regime.

Some of the opposition members who have taken refuge in the embassy warned this weekend of a “siege” of the diplomatic headquarters by the security forces of the Chavista regime, who had “taken access” to the building and cut off the electricity supply, an action that was ended after the exile of the opposition member Edmundo González Urrutia.

On this issue, Adorni stated on Tuesday that “the episodes that occurred over the weekend caused great concern to everyone”, although he officially clarified that “they were deactivated or did not worsen”.

Last Friday, the Argentine Foreign Ministry asked the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to request the issuance of “arrest warrants against Nicolás Maduro and other leaders of the regime”, considering that they committed “crimes against humanity” after the presidential elections.