Berlin (dpa)

The Argentine national team maintained the top of the world rankings issued by FIFA on Thursday, while the German national team fell one place to 15th.

The first three places in the rankings did not change, as the Argentine national team was in the lead, followed by the French national team, and the summer of the 2022 World Cup, while the Brazilian national team came third.

The England team moved up to fourth place, ahead of Belgium, Croatia and the Netherlands.

Italy, Portugal and Spain completed the top ten.

The German national team is still far from the top ten and has fallen to fifteenth place after a disappointing performance in recent international matches.

The German national team tied with its Ukrainian counterpart, before losing to Poland and Colombia. Kazakhstan was the team that advanced the most in the ranking, as it rose eight places at once to occupy the 104th place.

The Moroccan national team, which ranked fourth in the recent World Cup, maintained its top position in the African teams ranking, ranking thirteenth in the world. Senegal ranked second in Africa and eighteenth in the world, while Tunisia ranked third in Africa and 31st in the world. While the Japanese team topped the Asian teams, followed by Iran and Australia, while the American team led the CONCACAF teams, followed by the Mexican and Costa Rican teams, while the Oceania teams topped the New Zealand team.