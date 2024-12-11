The Government of Argentina has published this Tuesday a decree that modifies the legislation on the use of firearms, reducing up to 18 years the minimum age for its acquisitioncarry and use, three years less than what the law established until now.

The decree, signed by the Argentine president, Javier Milei, as well as by his chief of staff, Guillermo Francos and the Minister of National Security, Patricia Bullrich, came into force this Tuesday, the date on which the president also He has completed his first year at the head of the country South American.

Despite everything, the National Law on Weapons and Explosives (Law 20,429) continues to establish that the user must not present “psychological or physical abnormalities that incapacitate the applicant to possess firearms”, as clarified by the Argentine press.

Among the requirements to acquire a firearm, Argentines must be accredited and identified before the competent police authorities in your area of ​​residence. These will issue a document certifying that the applicant has no police or criminal record.

The National Weapons and Explosives Law, approved in May 1973, establishes provisions on the use, sale, transportation and registration of weapons, ammunition, explosives and pyrotechnic products. In May of this same year, the Government presented a bill to regularize the possession of weapons and simplify procedures.