First modification: Last modification:
The forces of order confronted protesters, who were in front of the Congress of Argentina, after the Lower House approved the project of the 'Omnibus Law', the road map of President Javier Milei. The rallies began on January 31, the first day of debate, as detractors claim that, if approved, it would lead to mass layoffs and greater police repression.
#Argentina #House #generally #approved #39Omnibus #Law39 #Opponents #protested #front #Congress
Leave a Reply