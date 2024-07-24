The U-23 selection of Argentina He made his debut in his debut match in the Olympic Games where it integrates the B Group next to Morocco, Iraq and UkraineThe first presentation kicked off this Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. (Argentine time) against the Moroccans at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, with the 2 to 1 defeat of the “Albiceleste” team, which had tied the score at 2-2 at the last minute but after several minutes, it was annulled.
However, so much has happened during this first match that it is worth reviewing what happened.
There was an invasion of the pitch, bottles and stun grenades. at the end of the match of the Argentine under-23 team at the Olympic Games in France, when they had managed to tie the score 2-2 in the final minutes against Morocco, who were winning 2-0.
For this reason, after Cristian Medina’s last-minute header, the Argentine players and coaching staff celebrated when Thunder bombs fell onto the field of play, next to players like Julián Álvarez, who was quickly removed from that area, and headed to the locker room with the rest of the delegation, in order to be protected.
We all thought that the meeting had ended 2 to 2, But here the embarrassment began: after more than an hour of indecision, The referee announced that the players had to return to the field..
Over there, He made the VAR review signal and annulled Medina’s goal due to Bruno Amione’s offside in the previous header. And he said that three more minutes had to be played because of the delay. Three minutes that were not enough for Argentina to tie the match, which ended 2-1 in favor of Morocco, in an unprecedented situation, of absolute sloppiness and where those responsible will have to come out and speak to clarify what happened.
