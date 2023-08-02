Again that could not be. The participation of the Argentine team in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has come to an end. Germán Portanova’s team has reaped another 0-2 defeat against the Swedish team, with goals from Rebecka Blomqvist and Elin Rubensson from the penalty spot in the final moments of the match, and therefore says goodbye to the championship, leaving a bitter taste and without having been able to reach the round of 16.
After debuting with defeat and drawing in the second game of the group stage, Argentina still had a chance to reach the next round of the tournament, but it was not up to itself.
First of all, the albiceleste needed to win in the third and final match against Sweden, which was already classified for the round of 16 phase, and hope for a favorable result in the other group match between Italy and South Africa. But the defeat against the Nordic team has left the Argentine team definitively eliminated from this World Cup.
The team leaves this World Cup without having achieved a single victory in the three group stage matches, so the first victory of the women’s team in a World Cup will have to continue waiting, at least another four years.
|
Rival
|
Round
|
Result
|
Italy
|
Group stage
|
1-0 (D)
|
South Africa
|
Group stage
|
2-2
|
Sweden
|
Group stage
|
0-2 (D)
Argentina has only been able to score two goals in the three group stage matches, in the draw against South Africa. Sophia Braun and Romina Núñez were the scorers in that second match.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Sweden
|
9
|
2
|
South Africa
|
4
|
3
|
Italy
|
3
|
4
|
Argentina
|
1
