In love with his profession, he adopted the maxim that he carried with him to the grave: “all journalism must be oppositional.”



01/02/2025



Updated at 7:40 p.m.





The line that formed early last Monday in front of the House of Culture, in the center of Buenos Aires, went around the block. Someone passing by might think that it was the wake of some actor, a…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only