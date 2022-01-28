The Argentine national team won this Thursday 1-2 against Chile, with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María, at the 2,260-meter altitude of Calama, in a duel valid for the fifteenth round of the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

Early on, after nine minutes of play, Ángel Di María opened the scoring after an explosive diagonal that he defined with a changed profile in an impossible shot for the Chilean goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo.

Twenty minutes into the game, the Chilean-British Ben Brereton leveled the match with a header that easily beat the Argentine goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez. Inter Milan’s striker, Lautaro Martínez, defined after a shot by De Paul that Bravo bounced off, scoring the 1-2 win over Chile in the 34th minute of the game.

Losses against Colombia

Argentina, already qualified for the Qatar World Cup, faces a series of absences due to covid-19 and reprimands. In fact, DT Lionel Scaloni could not be in Chile, testing positive in his last PCR test.

But to face Colombia next Tuesday, there are several confirmed absences, starting with Lionel Messi, who was not in this call.

In addition, Scaloni will not be able to count on Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolás Otamendi and Nicolás Tagliafico, players who were reprimanded and were suspended due to the accumulation of cards.

Argentina will have to do a lot of repairs to make up for their numerous casualties, especially in the midfield and the defensive zone.

