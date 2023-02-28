L’ Argentina after having triumphed in the last editions, respectively of Copa America And World, decided to continue with the current coach, Lionel staircases extending the latter’s contract until 2026 with a view to the upcoming World Cup.

staircases showed great perspicacity and tactical flexibility on the occasion of the edition in Qatar. He read and prepared the races perfectly. Opting for a deployment functional to the characteristics of the opponents and the types of match. An asymmetrical 4-4-2, compliant with limiting the virtues of the opponents by exposing their defects as in the match againstHolland. Mission brilliantly accomplished, in the sign of the final won on penalties against France by Kylian Mbappe. Now the Scaloneta he dreams of an encore, with his coach becoming more and more successful.