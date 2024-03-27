Ten repressors charged in Argentina for committing crimes against humanity during the last military dictatorship (1976-1983), among which stand out The kidnapping and murder of several students in the city of La Plata on the so-called 'Night of the Pencils', were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in the province of Buenos Aires.

According to the ruling of Court No. 1 of La Plata, it is proven that those convicted “committed the crimes within the framework of a genocide.”

The judges classified the events committed in the places of the Pozo de Banfield, the Pozo de Quilmes and the Lanús Brigade as crimes against humanity.

Total, The repressive acts judged directly affected 607 people.

Among the events tried were those that occurred in La Plata in mid-September 1976, when police officers from the so-called 'task groups' of the dictatorship kidnapped and tortured several students who had participated in a campaign in favor of the reinstatement of the ticket. student bus.

According to the National Commission on the Disappearance of Persons (Conadep), The victims – mostly minors – were kidnapped, tortured and murdered for trying to provoke “subversion in schools.”

'The Night of the Pencils' became a symbolic episode of the bloody repression experienced during the last Argentine military dictatorship.

In addition to those sentenced to life imprisonment, the La Plata court handed down a sentence of 25 years in prison for other people responsible for criminal acts during the dictatorship and acquitted another of the accused.

Former Buenos Aires police commissioner Miguel Osvaldo Etchecolatz, one of the main defendants in the trial that began virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic, and six other defendants died before the final sentence was known.

Beyond the kidnappings of the 'Night of the Pencils', The judges handed down a ruling on the “clandestine maternities” installed in the Pozo de Banfield and the Quilmes Hospital, where several women gave birth whose babies were later kidnapped and handed over to uniformed agents.

In addition, those convicted ordered at least one forced abortion and carried out the persecution of people from the LGTBI+ group.

Relatives of the victims of the 'Night of the Pencils', the former Secretary of Human Rights and recovered grandson Horacio Pietragalla (2019-2023), provincial authorities of Buenos Aires, and Daniel Santucho, the last recovered grandson, attended the reading of the sentence. by the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo.

The memory continues “more than present” in Argentina. Society took to the streets shouting “Never Again” to commemorate 48 years since the last military coup and reject the “denialist” versions of the Milei Government that seeks to rediscuss the number of missing people. pic.twitter.com/KQMzQLh97I — EFE News (@EFEnoticias) March 24, 2024

The sentence comes a few days after the events of the Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice in Argentina, which is commemorated every March 24 in the country, coinciding with the anniversary of the coup d'état with which the military overthrew democratic powers.

The government of liberal Javier Milei stayed away from the street protests last Sunday in Buenos Aires and other cities in the country, but published a video on its official social media profiles offering a “complete” version of the events that occurred in Argentina in the 1970s and 1980s.

Some members of the Executive, such as Vice President Victoria Villarruel, with family ties to the military, have been accused of “denialism” by the main associations of human rights defenders in Argentina.

