The argentine national team exposes from this Thursday the title of the America Cup in the debut in Group A against Canada in Atlanta led by its star Lionel Messi, who begins a slow farewell process.

The complicated Group A It is completed with Chile and Peru, who will face each other the next day in the Pacific Classic at the ATT&T Stadium in Arlington, one of the 14 cities in the tournament.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

To continue adding new records to his inexhaustible record, as soon as the game in Atlanta begins on Thursday, Messi, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, will become the player with the most games played in the Copa Américawith a total of 35.

Also a favorite for the award that has been denied since 2019, the downtrodden Brazil opens fire in Group D on Monday the 24th, the same day as the debut of Colombia, another candidate that faces Paraguay in the same key.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay, which is part of the quartet of candidates for the title, will begin its march on Sunday in the tournament against Panama in Miami in Group C, a series in which the United States will try to impose its home field against Bolivia in Arlington.

Way to goodbye

Messi, who will turn 37 on Monday in full competition, will play his seventh and last Copa América in the United States, relieved at having left behind a cursed streak of three lost finals in the continental tournament (2007, 2015 and 2016).

‘La Pulga’ took revenge in style for the 28-year albiceleste drought: the world title in Qatar-2022 and the Finalissima that year, in addition to the continental title a year earlier, and now he aims to lift the trophy on December 14. July in Miami in the same country where in 2016 he announced a short-lived goodbye with the Argentine jacket.

A generation of young footballers already accustomed to the summit such as Julián Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández, with others even more new such as Alejandro Garnacho, give certainty to the idol and his partner Angel Di María that the legacy is in custody.

The ‘Fideo’, vital in the last titles he won Argentinaalready announced his retirement from his team at the end of the Copa América-2024.

Now the great challenge for coach Lionel Scaloni is not to rest on his laurels… and enjoy his idols in their closing stage.

“The balance (since 2021), beyond the titles, is that we have enjoyed a lot. It is a pleasure to see them train and play, how they give themselves. I am not worried about the future of Messi and Di María, it does not make much sense think now about when they are not there. Let’s enjoy them now,” said Scaloni at a press conference at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Canada: we are ready

Canada is one of the six Concacaf teams that will play in the Copa América, which they reached through a playoff by beating Trinidad and Tobago in a single match. Their coach, the American Jesse Marsch, admits the difficulties of facing Argentina.

“Facing the world champion is a privilege for any team. We are prepared and waiting for absolute excellence from Argentina,” Marsch said at a press conference at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In addition to their star Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), the best of the Canadians is in the attack, with men with international experience such as Jonathan David (Lille), Tajon Buchanan (Inter Milan) and Cyle Larin (Mallorca).