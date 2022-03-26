Argentina, led by a great Messi, thrashed Pékerman’s Venezuela

The classified Argentine team, with an inspired Lionel Messi and an anthology goal from Ángel Di María, extended their unbeaten record to 30 games on Friday and he said goodbye to his fans in Buenos Aires with a party before the Qatar-2022 World Cup, by beating eliminated Venezuela 3-0.

For the penultimate date of the South American qualifying round and before 50,000 fans who celebrated the victory with euphoria, Nicolás González opened the account at 35 and Di María increased it to 79, at the La Bombonera stadium. Messi put the icing on the cake at 82, despite finishing off a botched cross to Di María’s chest.

Argentina consolidated with 38 points as escort of Brazil, with 42. It will be measured against Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday on the last date.

Venezuela had to surrender to the superiority of the adversary. He is at the bottom of the table, tenth with 10 points. He will receive Colombia on Tuesday.

ADVANCE

AFP

more sports news