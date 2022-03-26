Sunday, March 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Argentina, led by a great Messi, thrashed Pékerman’s Venezuela

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Argentina vs. Venezuela

Argentina celebrates goal.

They faced each other this Friday at the end of the penultimate date.

The classified Argentine team, with an inspired Lionel Messi and an anthology goal from Ángel Di María, extended their unbeaten record to 30 games on Friday and he said goodbye to his fans in Buenos Aires with a party before the Qatar-2022 World Cup, by beating eliminated Venezuela 3-0.

See also  Sergio 'Kun' Agüero would go to the Qatar World Cup as Scaloni's assistant

For the penultimate date of the South American qualifying round and before 50,000 fans who celebrated the victory with euphoria, Nicolás González opened the account at 35 and Di María increased it to 79, at the La Bombonera stadium. Messi put the icing on the cake at 82, despite finishing off a botched cross to Di María’s chest.

Argentina consolidated with 38 points as escort of Brazil, with 42. It will be measured against Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday on the last date.

Venezuela had to surrender to the superiority of the adversary. He is at the bottom of the table, tenth with 10 points. He will receive Colombia on Tuesday.

ADVANCE
AFP

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Argentina #led #great #Messi #thrashed #Pékermans #Venezuela

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Arthur do Val's defense says sexist audio is not 'severe enough' to revoke mandate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.