The classified Argentine team, with an inspired Lionel Messi and an anthology goal by Ángel Di María, extended their unbeaten record to 30 games on Friday and said goodbye to their fans in Buenos Aires with a party before the Qatar-2022 World Cup, scoring 3 -0 to the eliminated Venezuela.

For the penultimate date of the South American qualifying round and before 50,000 fans who celebrated the victory with euphoria, Nicolás González opened the account at 35 and Di María increased it to 79. Messi put the strawberry on the dessert at 82, despite finishing off a center to the chest of Di Maria.

Argentina strengthened with 38 points as escort of Brazil, with 42. It will be measured with Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday in the last date.

Venezuela had to surrender to the superiority of the adversary. He is at the bottom of the table, tenth with 10 points. He will receive Colombia on Tuesday.

From Paul, point man

The emotions came near the end. Di Maria came in and put together a stack of defenders which he sealed with a magical shot from the mouthpiece. Messi had been the unbalance factor for speed and clarity throughout the game.

A classic attacking play had broken the inertia of the almost absolute dominance of the ball and terrain that the Argentines exercised. For an instant a crack was made in the Venezuelan defensive wall. Rodrigo De Paul, increasingly poised as a setter and catcher, scored a low center for a full-steam entry by González, who hit the bottom of the goal after anticipating the departure of goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez and a steel rearguard led by Jhon Chancellor .

Faríñez had shone by covering a point-blank shot inside the area by Joaquín Correa, the striker who was able to take the place of gunner Lautaro Martínez as Messi’s offensive partner. In the second part, DT Lionel Scaloni tried Ángel Correa in the search for the replacement center forward for Lautaro Martínez for the Qatar-2022 World Cup.

La Vinotinto had unfurled a defensive web. It was a robust barrier that closed all paths to the Albiceleste. Between Christian Makoun and Miguel Navarro they had put a padlock on the left flank. Nahuel Ferraresi and Roberto Rosales closed the right wing. A variant tried by DT José Pekerman to get out of the siege was to send Jhon Murillo to the field for Navarro, who was reprimanded. He also tried to change history with the income of Luis González and Fernando Aristeguieta.

time to try

Venezuela stood firm. But she hadn’t given up on the attack entirely. José Martínez emerged as an intelligent strategist in midfield, with long and deep passes. Not as much as usual was the influence of Yangel Herrera and even less was the weight in the game of Cristian Cásseres.

Lonely, but cunning to unbalance, Josef Martínez and Salomón Rondón, sometimes won the backs of Nicolás Otamendi and Germán Pezzella at times when Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Tagliafico advanced on the wings. It was Josef Martínez who had the tie served in a high center that headed outside.

It was the moment of the match in which Pekerman arranged for the squad to advance about 20 meters on the field. He took the risk against a rival who does not usually forgive if there are more comfortable spaces to counterattack. Leandro Paredes managed the midfield with his vision and technical quality.

Alexis Mac Allister, who had a hard time articulating fluidly with a team that already plays by heart, had his chance to start. Mac Allister left to make room for Ángel Di María, who has conquered the hearts of the fans, who applaud him and leave behind years of criticism and contempt. He had no luck even when he received a cross back from Molina on a layup, to score, but he threw it wide.

AFP

