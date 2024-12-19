In a year in which the Argentine soccer team has won the Copa América and the Spanish team has won the Euro Cup, the team led by Lionel Scaloni is first in the FIFA world ranking and Luis de la Fuente’s pupils are third . For its part, France occupies second place.

The albiceleste has accumulated 1867.25 points, compared to 1859.78 for Didier Deschamps’ team and 1853.27 for Luis de la Fuente’s team. England, with 1813.81, and Brazil, with 1775.85, complete the list of the five best.

The countries that close the ‘top 10’ are Portugal (1756.12 points), Netherlands (1747.55), Belgium (1740.62), Italy (1731.51) and Germany (1703.79) in that order, with Uruguay (1695.91) and Colombia (1694.44) just below waiting for his chance.

