An Argentine prosecutor from Mar del Plata, Juan Manuel Pettigianihe reported today the president of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlottofor the alleged crime of “incitement to violence” for having encouraged during a speech yesterday in Buenos Aires on the occasion of Remembrance Day to “do something so that President Javier Milei changes, or goes away quickly”.

According to Pettigiani, the Argentine news agency NA reports, “this statement (…) constitutes an incitement to violent action, incompatible with our national Constitution, and punishable by our penal code.” For the magistrate, “the call to leave quickly” constitutes an incitement to remove the head of state from office with the use of force, since that would be the only way in which such a threat can be implemented.”

This he concluded «is a crime configured by article 226 bis of our penal code» which must be punished with a sentence of between one and four years in prison.