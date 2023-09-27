With the measure, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, intends to place US$ 1.2 billion in the Argentine market

The Minister of Economy and candidate for the Presidency of Argentina, Sergio Massa, launched this Wednesday (September 27, 2023) the “dollar Vaca Muerta”, intended for hydrocarbon exporters from the Vaca Muerta basin. The exchange rate will come into force until October 25th, valid for 60 days.

With the measure, the minister intends to place US$1.2 billion in the Argentine foreign exchange market, guarantee the stability of jobs in the sector and stabilize the volatility of the dollar in the country.

During the period of validity of the new dollar, exporters will be able to settle 25% of oil and gas exports using the exchange rate.

“We have a history of gas and oil production, of investment in hydrocarbons. But with the election result, no one thought that uncertainty was holding the sector back. We don’t want to stop generating jobs and drilling to produce”said the minister during event held by the oil company YPF this Wednesday (September 27th).

The rise in the blue dollar – Argentina’s parallel exchange rate – and the arrival of the end of the soy dollar also boosted Massa’s decision.

The Vaca Muerta reserve in western Argentina is a geological formation rich in shale gas and oil. Shale is a type of metamorphic rock that has a foliated appearance and can harbor gas and oil in cracks.

To extract gas from this type of place there is a process considered very harmful to the environment, because it is necessary to break the soil, in a system known in English as “fracking”, derived from “hydraulic fracturing”.

The Vaca Muerta gas pipeline is one of the most relevant infrastructure projects in Argentina. The country intends to export the input to neighboring countries, especially Brazil, and increase the entry of hard currency into the country.