Javier Milei is sworn in as Argentina's new president. Cristina Kirchner, former president and former vice-president, 'takes leave' with (not much) style. Kirchner, entering Congress for the inauguration ceremony, showed the middle finger to a supporter of the new president. Kirchner was greeting those present when suddenly she heard someone shout something that was evidently not welcome. The gesture was caught on camera.
