The suspects were detained in the Palermo neighborhood, Buenos Aires. RR.SS.

The group rape of a young woman in Buenos Aires shocked Argentina at the beginning of 2022. It was on Carnival Monday, in broad daylight, in the heart of a tourist neighborhood in the capital. According to the Prosecutor’s Office chronology, four men took turns raping a 20-year-old woman inside a car while another two waited outside. Until a merchant realized what was happening and asked for help. The young woman got out of the car with the help of the neighbors and the alleged attackers were arrested by the police, who arrived later. The trial began this Monday behind closed doors. The six defendants are accused of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse and face sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

The first of the seven hearings scheduled until the end of September began this Monday with the reading of the accusations. The alleged attackers, who are between 21 and 25 years old and have awaited trial in pretrial detention, are accused of “sexual abuse with carnal access aggravated by the intervention of two or more people”, a crime that provides for sentences of eight to 20 years. from jail.

Prosecutor Eduardo Rosende stated in the request for trial a year ago that there was a “common plan” of the six defendants “in order to satisfy their libidinous desires” and that they did so “taking advantage of the victim’s vulnerability.” “Based on a predisposition for sexual assault that progressively increased its intensity, through a joint and intertwined gesture between the six defendants over the hours, the worst part of the event occurred,” said the representative of the Public Ministry in the written.

The sequence of what happened was reconstructed by the Prosecutor’s Office based on the testimonies of witnesses and security cameras in the area. The victim had gone with a friend to a nightclub in the Palermo neighborhood the night before. There they met two of the defendants. When the place closed, everyone moved to Plaza Serrano, a space surrounded by bars, shops, and nightclubs in the heart of the neighborhood. Around eleven in the morning, they met the other four defendants and went to buy more drinks. According to the accusation, by then the degree of intoxication and vulnerability of the young woman was evident.

The girl’s friend withdrew and she was left alone with the six defendants. Around 3 p.m., the six men took the victim into a white Volkswagen parked in front of a bakery, where some of the group took turns abusing her, according to her complaint. It was an employee of that location who noticed what was happening and notified 911. Her husband intervened and was attacked, as was another witness, who suffered minor injuries. Police arrived at the scene and arrested the six defendants. The victim was taken to the hospital and eventually to her family.

Hugo Figueroa, the young woman’s lawyer, who is now 21 years old, declared this morning before the media present outside the court that there was “a necessary participation of all”: “We understand that without the actions of each one of them it would not have arrived to the final outcome of this situation”. Figueroa assured that for the complaint “each one had a leading role” in the attack and that “there were two perpetrators and the rest are necessary participants.” The victim’s statement has no date yet and it is speculated that it could be done remotely.

Relatives and friends of the defendants have defended this Monday at the gates of the court that the defendants “are innocent” and that “there is a lot of evidence that is going to take a terrible turn” in the trial. “We are very optimistic, for us it is a great day. It is the day that we are going to be able to show the real evidence, the videos and the testimonies”, affirmed one of the relatives to the present media. All around, the people gathered to support the accused demonstrated with signs that said “enough with false denunciations” or “justice yes, escraches no”.

Only two of the six accused testified in the investigative stage. DNA tests on two of them confirmed that their genetic profiles were in the semen found on the victim’s underwear and inside the car. In the case of one of them, in addition, her genetic pattern was found under the girl’s nails. In the next hearings – two a week will be held – it is expected that each one of them will testify. In addition to being accused of aggravated sexual abuse, they are accused of “minor injuries” that they allegedly caused a witness.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.