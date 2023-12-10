Argentina | Javier Milei, who started as president, warned about shock treatment: “There is no money”

The economist, who is considered a radical, has withdrawn from his wildest speeches after his election victory.

Argentina the new president, a self-proclaimed “anarcho-capitalist”. Javier Milei took office on Sunday.

He warned of exceptionally painful austerity measures and accused the country of living beyond its means under previous governments.

For most of the last decades, Argentina has been led by left-wing populist Peronists, and Argentines are used to generous state subsidies. The current economic crisis is the deepest in years: more than 40 percent of the people live below the poverty line and inflation approaches 200 percent a year.

As a solution Milei is pushing for all-time cuts, which he said during his inauguration would be equivalent to five percent of the gross domestic product.

“There is no alternative. There is no money,” Milei explained to the newspaper Clarín by.

He admitted that at first the predicament will only get worse before the effort begins to bear fruit.

The newspaper La Nación summed up Milei's message in a headline “Light at the end of the tunnel”.

The economist, known for his mop top and leather jacket, called his election as president a turning point in history similar to the fall of the Berlin Wall, reported news agency AFP.

A taste cuts were already symbolically achieved in ministerial appointments: the number of portfolios decreased from the previous eighteen to nine.

Milei has said he wants to abolish the central bank and replace Argentina's own currency, the peso, with US dollars. However, he is unlikely to be able to implement his wildest proposals because he does not have a majority in Congress to support him.

Milei has to make compromises and cooperate with more moderate parties. An example of this is the conservative candidate who finished third in the presidential election by Patricia Bullrich appointment as Minister of Security.

After his election victory, Milei has clearly withdrawn from his radical campaign speeches. For example, he has admitted that the possible dollarization of the state economy is a very long-term scenario.

See also Deaths of Tahko | Tahko's death also made news in Kenya Patricia Bullrich also served as Minister of Security in the conservative president Mauricio Macri's government from 2015 to 2019.

Javier Milei's girlfriend Fatima Florez arrived at the inauguration gala dinner. The couple announced their relationship in August.

Read more: Zelenskyi celebrates the rise to power of the “chainsaw president” in Argentina

Read more: The new president, Javier Milei, is pushing for startling cuts and the exchange of his own money for the dollar

Read more: Argentinians descend from their football party into a predicament that makes Finns' inflation and interest rate worries look ridiculous