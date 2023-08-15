Javier Milei, the far-right leader who won the primaries in Argentina

Clamorous victory of outsider Javier Milei in the presidential primaries of Argentinaultra-liberal candidate of the coalition Freedom advances (Lla), which has reached 30% of the preferences, will now face the race for the presidency of the Republic as the favorite in the elections of 22 October.

A result that represents a real political earthquake: Javier Milei is considered the “Argentine Jair Bolsonaro”.

Argentina: Milei triumph effect, central bank devalues ​​peso by 18%

The victory of the ultra-right economist Javier Milei who among other things is in favor of the abolition of the Argentine central bank and the ‘dollarisation’ of the currency was felt on the markets in Argentina. To cope with the economic situation and also due to the effects of Milei’s victory on the markets, the Central Bank of Argentina decided today to increase the official exchange rate by 22%, thus ensuring that the peso against the dollar is exchanged to 350 Argentine pesos. The exchange rate will remain fixed until October 22, the day in which the first round of the presidential elections in Argentina will take place. This increase in the exchange rate means devaluing the peso by 18%. Furthermore, the Argentine central bank decided to increase the official discount rate by 21 percentage points, bringing it to 118%.

Argentina: Trumpist Javer Milei triumphs in the presidential primaries

Political shock in Argentina, where the ultra-right economist Javier Milei was the most voted in the primaries for the choice of presidential candidates in October. An admirer of former US president Donald Trump, the 52-year-old Milei declares himself an enemy of all political castes, denies climate change, considers sex education a conspiracy against the family, wants to ban abortion, liberalize the possession of weapons and ‘dollarize the Argentine economy. The only candidate of the populist and ultra-liberal “La libertad Avanza” party, the 52-year-old Milei obtained 30% of the votes in the primaries held yesterday in Argentina, an appointment in which all parties participate and which is usually a good indicator of orientations of the electorate in view of the presidential elections in October. The second most voted party, with 28%, is the conservative opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio, where former Interior Minister Patricia Bullrich was chosen (with 17%). In third place is the ruling left-wing Peronist party Union por la Patria with 27%. Here the Economy Minister Sergio Massa affirmed himself, with 21.3%. Well-known television face, known as El Peluca (the wig), due to his thick hair, the histrionic Milei was given 19% in the polls. But surprisingly he beat everyone, capitalizing on the distrust of voters towards the political class in Argentina, where annual inflation reaches 100% and poverty is growing. “It is the end of the useless, parasitic and corrupt caste that rules Argentina,” Milei jubilated, promising to “rebuild the country” if he is elected.

Born in Buenos Aires to a modest family descended from ItaliansMilei has long been a university professor of macroeconomics. In 2014, he began appearing regularly on television and radio shows. First he attacked the conservative president Mauricio Macrì, then he targeted the Peronist successor Alberto Fernandez. And in 2021 he was elected deputy.

Similar to Trump and former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, attended events of the ultra-right party Vox in Spain. There are still two months left before the first round of the presidential elections, scheduled for October 22nd. We will have to see if Milei, who celebrates her birthday that day, will be able to maintain the good result of the primaries. However, yesterday’s vote marks a shift to the right of the electorate. Conservative Bullrich, 67, who hopes to win back part of Milei’s votes, defeated her centrist opponent Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, mayor of Buenos Aires, in her party. More uphill the road of the 51-year-old Massa, who easily defeated his internal opponent Juan Grabois, on positions further to the left. Minister of Economy, he is a candidate to succeed President Fernandez, who has chosen not to reappear. His assignment puts him in a difficult situation, given Argentina’s economic problems.

