BUENOS AIRES. On an already sunny summer day Javier Milei became the new president of Argentina and he did so by announcing a season of great efforts and sacrifices to avoid sinking even further into the very serious economic crisis. The inauguration ceremony took place in the Congress building and doing the honors was, ironically, the outgoing vice president and his great political enemy Cristina Kirchner, dressed in red but visibly black with anger, severe look and hands in pockets while the new president was sworn in wearing the white and blue sash.

Surprised in Argentina, the new president Milei stops the presidential motorcade to pet a dog





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Argentine Congress (afp)

Milei's triumph will be studied for many years in political science textbooks, an incredible exploit for an outsider unknown to most just two years ago and who inflicted the greatest defeat on the powerful and chameleonic Peronist movement. Milei promised a season of tears and blood, a plan of drastic cuts in public spending in order to recover the equivalent of 5% of GDP, the only possible way to avoid a general collapse. Accompanied by other leaders of the global right, such as the former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, Mile chose to speak not in the Senate chamber, as tradition dictates, but in a stage set up in front of Congress Square, half full of his supporters with a sea of ​​Argentine flags. «Today begins a new era. We have the obligation to leave behind a century of decadence to make Argentina a world power again, as it was at the beginning of the twentieth century.”



Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and Javier Milei

Milei is the first Argentine president with an economics degree and took advantage of his first official speech to enunciate the legacy left by previous governments. «They give us a country on the edge of bankruptcy, a divided society, half of the families poor, the worst crisis in history. If we continue with their same line we are heading towards hyperinflation of 15,000% per year. The only way to get out of the pit they put us in is to embrace the idea of ​​freedom and drastically cut the cost of the state. The challenge we face is titanic, but the real strength of a people lies in facing the challenges that history imposes on them. We have conviction, we will work effortlessly because we love our country.” Among the presidents present also Volodymyr Zelensky, for the first time in Latin America. The embrace between the two was particularly affectionate, for Zelensky it is very important to position himself in a continent that has so far been equidistant from the conflict with Moscow. However, the Brazilian Lula da Silva, with whom relations are frosty after Milei accused him of being a thief and corrupt during his electoral campaign, did not arrive. Milei concluded his speech with his traditional war cry: “Long live freedom”, repeated three times in front of a nation that already expects a very strong fiscal austerity policy from tomorrow, which will shake the country even more. the economy of the Argentines.