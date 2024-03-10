The Argentine Government settled the controversy regarding the increase in salaries for members of the Executive, including the president, Javier Milei, canceling itas reported late this Saturday by official sources.

According to the statement published by the Office of the President on its social network account X, By decision of the president “the increases to the hierarchical personnel of the National Public Administration, including the president, vice president, ministers and secretaries, are annulled”.

The text also reported the repeal, through decree 235/2024, of a regulation signed in 2010 by the then president Cristina Fernández (2007-2015), which “linked the increases of national public administration workers to salaries of officials”, a measure that, according to the current Executive, “was designed and executed with the objective of protecting the pockets of the caste.

The official message concluded with the evaluation that the situation in the country is “critical” and the recognition that “Argentines are making a heroic sacrifice”so “it is time for politicians to pay the cost of the embezzlement they have caused.”

This was the conclusion of a day in which Milei was involved in a strong controversy after a salary increase for members of the Executive became known in the midst of the socioeconomic crisis that the country is going through and its adjustment policy for the coffers. public.

Obviously we are going to repeal that decree and roll back any increase that the political plant has perceived.

According to decree 206/2024, dated February 29, signed by the president and his chief of staff, Nicolás Posse, All senior executive officials were to receive a salary increase for various items that, in total, would reach 48%..

The publication was released this Saturday by the Peronist deputy Victoria Tolosa Paz in the context of the recent discussion in Parliament for an increase in the legislators' allowances, proposed by the presidents of both chambers, Martín Menem (Deputies) and Victoria Villarruel ( Senate), which was stopped by Milei with his 'anti-caste' speech.

Subsequently, The president used his usual communication channel, social networks, to blame Fernández for a decree that forced him to grant “an automatic increase to the political staff of this government.”.

“Obviously we are going to repeal that decree and roll back any increase that the political plant has perceived,” Milei wrote on his X social network account.

Hello @cfkargentina. I have just canceled the salary increases of the entire national cabinet. Since I saw you so concerned about retirements, what do you think if I cancel the $14,000,000 that you receive as a privilege retirement and assign you a minimum retirement? I estimate it is not going to… — Javier Milei (@JMilei) March 10, 2024

However, Fernández and also former Peronist president Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) jumped into the virtual agora to respond to the leader of La Libertad Avanza (ultra-right), show him both documents – that of the former vice president and the one recently signed by Milei – and insinuate if he does not sign the documentation that appears with your name.

“Oh President… you want to fight with me so that we don't talk about the decree you signed giving a 48% increase to you and your officials while destroying the pensions and salaries of Argentines… and Argentine women too. Admit that He signed, got paid and they caught him (…) I want to think that you read what you sign, right?”, replied the former president.

Oh President… you want to fight with me so that we don't talk about the decree you signed giving a 48% increase to you and your officials while destroying the pensions and salaries of Argentinians… and Argentine women too. Admit that you signed, collected and… pic.twitter.com/hLLb1v4aqb — Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) March 9, 2024

Argentina is experiencing a severe socioeconomic crisis, with more than 250% inflation, more than half of the population living in poverty and the policy advocated by Milei and his Executive, which this Sunday marks three months in office since last December 10. December, is marked by fiscal adjustment.

