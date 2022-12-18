World champion Argentina: mistakes by Koman and Tchouameni for Les Bleus and decisive penalty by Montiel



Argentina are world champions at the end of one of the most exciting finals ever, decided on penalties. The Albiceleste had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Messi from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute and Di Maria in the 36th minute, then the comeback signed in 97 seconds by Mbappé, who shortened from the penalty spot in the 80th minute and the 2-2 in the 81st minute. In extra time, Argentina put their heads back on, with Messi still scoring in the 109th minute, but in the 118th minute Mbappé scored a hat-trick from a penalty to make it 3-3. Messi and Mbappè scored again from the penalty spot, then the mistakes of Koman and Tchouameni for Les Bleus up to the decisive penalty from Montiel.

Qatar 2022: Macron, Les Bleus made us dream

“Les Bleus made us dream”: this is the laconic tweet with which the French president, Emmanuel Macron, commented on France’s defeat on penalties in the World Cup final, which he witnessed in the stands with great participation

France, the yellow of Deschamps’ 7 changes

In the World Cup final, ‘Bleus’ coach Didier Deschamps made seven substitutions, compared to the six allowed in the event of extra time (five plus one additional). From the new Fifa regulation, however, the last move made by the French coach is in full order.

This is because in the first extra time Rabiot was forced out due to a blow to the head (in his place by Fofana): in fact, in the event of a head injury, the team is entitled to be able to make one more substitution. So in the 121st minute Disasi also came on in place of Kounde. In this case, Argentina too could have made an extra change, so as not to benefit anyone.

The same thing happened in England-Iran, one of the first matches of the group stage of the World Cup: the Iranian selection, defeated 6-2 in the end, was able to make six changes after the terrible blow to the face suffered by goalkeeper Beinranvand in the early stages of tender.

Argentina world champion under Messi’s sign. Mbappè’s France ko

In the sign of Leo, in the name of Diego: Argentina writes history and becomes World Champion for the third time, beating France in a crazy final of Qatar 2022. At the Lusail Stadium, the penalty kicks are decided after a pyrotechnic 3 -3, signed by Messi’s brace, Di Maria’s seal and Mbappè’s crazy hat-trick, who consoles himself by winning the title of top scorer of the tournament with 8 goals (7 those of his partner at PSG). From the penalty spot the French mistakes of Coman (saved) and Tchouameni (out) decided, while for the Selección no one made a mistake out of four attempts. The ‘Pulce’ then raises to the sky the only cup he was missing to conquer in his career. After having seen it very badly, Argentina celebrates and cries for joy, climbing to the top of the world 36 years after the last time, when it was precisely that Maradona who brought it to us today, in the first World Cup played after his death , he will surely be rejoicing with his people and crowning his ‘alter ego’ Messi, who has become an absolute legend thanks to this triumph. France, on the other hand, returns home empty-handed, failing to repeat Russia 2018 and therefore to equal Brazil and Italy, the only two national teams to win two World Cups in a row.

There were few training surprises, the only one being Di Maria’s return as owner to the Albiceleste ranks (the choice was never more apt): Scaloni thus designs a 4-3-3 with Emiliano Martinez in goal, Molina, Romero, Otamendi and Tagliafico in defense, De Paul, Fernandez and Mac Allister in midfield, and the Juventus player himself to complete the attack trident with Messi and Alvarez. For Deschamps, on the other hand, Upamecano and Rabiot find a jersey from the first minute, respectively in defense and in midfield after their absences in the semifinals. Everything else is on schedule, with Griezmann, Dembele and Mbappè supporting the lone striker Giroud. The first half was dominated by Argentina on a technical-tactical level, but not only: Messi and his teammates took the field with bloodshot eyes, they ran twice as hard, constantly pressing their opponents and making them run practically in circles. ‘El Dibu’ between the posts is never called into question, while in the offensive midfield the Selección shows off all the quality of its repertoire, which had not been seen up to this point in the tournament.

Scaloni’s choice of Di Maria immediately proved to be the right choice. The man of the finals and of heavy goals (his seal in the 2021 Copa America final won against Brazil was decisive), is one of the wildest and in the 21st minute, mocking Dembele, he won the penalty kick for the Argentine lead . Obviously it was Messi who pushed ‘Al Hilm’ (‘The Dream’, the name of the ball designed by Adidas for the semi-finals and finals) into the net, making the numerous Argentine fans explode with joy in the stands. France never gave the feeling of being able to strike up the right reaction in the first half, conceding in the 36th minute also the goal to double the Albiceleste, born from a splendid action in the restart closed perfectly by Di Maria after an assist from Mac Allister. Bleus didn’t arrive and Deschamps even decided to make two substitutions in the 41st minute, removing Giroud and Dembelè and inserting Kolo Muani and Thuram.

For most of the second half, the script seems to be the same as in the first half, with Argentina managing the command of operations well, trying a couple of times to come back dangerously near Lloris, while France cannot find the right flames to rekindle the match. He doesn’t succeed until ten minutes from the end, because football is strange and always offers incredible surprises: in the 80th minute Mbappe scores the 2-1 penalty won by Kolo Muani (foul by Otamendi), then just a couple of minutes later later the same PSG striker, in a scissor kick, throws in the sensational 2-2 on an assist from Thuram. In the final, the French also push in search of the incredible match point, but the challenge extends into extra time where everything continues to happen. Lautaro misses several chances, then Messi in the 109th minute signs the 3-2 in tap-in bringing the cup closer to South America. In the 118th minute, however, Mbappè scores another penalty (handball by Montiel on one of his own shots), bringing everything back into balance a few moments before the end of extra time. Before the penalties, an incredible goal for each side in added time: Emiliano Martinez is miraculous on Kolo Muani, on the opposite side Lautaro fails again with a header. On penalties for France Mbappé and Paredes score but Coman misses (Martinez save) and Tchouameni (out). All the Argentines scored with Messi, Dybala, Paredes and Montiel, author of the goal that closed the world cup.

