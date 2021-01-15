Xbox Series S it is Microsoft’s “baby” console of the new generation. The selling point is clear: a machine that runs all the latest, but with less storage space and not as powerful as its older sister, Series X, which makes it cheaper. And yet Argentina is the most expensive country to get it, which results in us being the most expensive country to make the jump to the ninth generation of consoles.

This represents 183% of the average Argentine salary. The information comes out of a survey by Paxful, a cryptocurrency trading platform. “Paxful has analyzed the retail prices of the Xbox Series S at 70 countries to determine where the most expensive and most affordable Xboxes are sold. Furthermore, these prices were compared with the average monthly salaries of the respective countries ”, they explain in the analysis.

Xbox Series S is the cheapest console of the new generation. Photo Microsoft

The funny thing is that the S Series is the cheapest console of the new generation, which debuted last November. But, in Argentina, it is where it is most expensively sold: about 810 dollars, about 66 thousand pesos considering the official dollar.

“The average Argentine would have to spend almost double their average monthly salary (182.9%) to be able to buy the new Xbox, based on an average monthly salary of approximately 38,104 pesos “, explained from Paxful. “In comparison, an average Japanese citizen would only have to spend 10.6% of their monthly salary to buy the new console,” they contrast.

In addition, other Latin American countries such as Brazil, Colombia and Mexico also appear on the list of the most expensive countries in the world to buy the Xbox: 49,093 pesos (571.11 dollars), 37,162 pesos (432.32 dollars) and 36,910 (429, $ 32) respectively.

Gaming in Argentina: a relay shows that the Xbox Series S is more expensive in our country than in the rest of the world. Paxful font

Regarding salary, Argentina is the second least affordable country to buy an Xbox, only surpassed by Egypt, where it represents 189.3% of salary.

The study also revealed that the country in which it is more accessible to buy it in relation to the average salary is Switzerland, due to the high average monthly salary and relatively low retail price of the Xbox (28,553 pesos, or $ 332).

How does the study was realized

The company detailed how these measurements are taken:

Paxful collected and analyzed retail prices for the Xbox Series S from various sources, including official brand websites and regional online stores. Prices may reflect the retail price of a console that can be shipped from an international retailer.

Average monthly salary data was obtained from Numbeo.

Local currencies were converted to USD using the Google Finance tool and taking as a reference the one of November 6, 2020.

The counterpart: better prices on games than Playstation

In the center of the new Xbox Wireless Controler joystick. Photo Microsoft

As a counterpart, the games in the Microsoft online store are regionalized.

How explained Clarion here, the option of Xbox Game Pass, a subscription that works like a “Netflix of video games”, is another alternative to pay for games for a lower price.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription system that allows access to more than 100 games per month, from a dynamic library that is regularly updated. A first option to take into account, with which in fact Sony came out to compete after launching PS Plus Collection, a service that is available only on Playstation 5, but was not widely publicized.

This is not at all minor in an economy that, currently in our country, turns gaming into a luxury hobby.