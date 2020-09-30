Coronavirus: Corona infection is seen to be less in the world, then it is increasing rapidly. America, India and Brazil remain on the list of the countries most affected by Corona. After these three countries, now the fastest corona cases are increasing in Argentina and the death toll has also increased. However, Argentina ranks eighth in the list of Corona infected countries in the world. Mexico is now at number 9.

According to the WorldMeter, 38 million people have been infected corona worldwide so far. Out of this, 10 lakh 11 thousand (3%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 51 lakh (74%) patients have been cured. There are more than 76 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

In the last 24 hours, 2 lakh 83 thousand new cases have been reported in the world, while 2 lakh 56 thousand patients have recovered from this virus. However, 5 thousand 749 people lost their lives.

Countries most affected by Corona

Corona cases and death figures have decreased in countries like America, Brazil. India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. Till now, 74 lakh people have become infected. In the last 24 hours more than 43 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, more than 47 thousand cases have been reported in Brazil in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,405,803, Death- 210,763

More than 3 lakh corona cases in 21 countries

In 21 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 3 lakhs. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain, Italy. More than 75 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, Mexico, India). More than 5 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 52 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in terms of maximum death. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

