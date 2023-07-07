Argentina.. Is it moving to the “right”?
The Argentine presidential elections are increasingly poised to announce a pro-market government, after the ruling bloc has rallied around the centrist Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa. Dollar-denominated government bonds, due for 2035, rose about 1 cent per dollar to 28.91 cents on Monday, the highest level since February, after announcing on Friday that Massa would represent the ruling Peronist coalition in the October elections. The decision was a sign that Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who pushed through many of the measures that have plunged the country into dire financial straits, is losing her power. Kirchner was seen as backing a close ally, Interior Minister Eduardo de Pedro, who pulled out at the last minute to back Massa, who has close ties to Biden administration officials.
“All options are more market-friendly,” said Mariel Fornoni, director of the Buenos Aires-based polling firm Management and Fit. The context today is different. And now Christina is losing her power.” The shift to the right in Argentina comes as a left-wing wave has swept Latin America in recent years. Growing inequality and social discontent during the Covid pandemic has led voters in Colombia, Chile, Peru and Brazil to elect left-wing presidents.
Argentines lost confidence in their government’s policies in light of the worsening economic crisis that began in 2018.
In a 180-degree change last Friday, de Pedro backed out of his bid before the June 24 deadline to file candidates, just a day after announcing he was running, clearing the way for Massa to be the main Peronist party candidate. Another Peronist candidate, Juan Graboa, is still in the running.
With Massa running for victory in the August 13 primary, pro-market candidates form a fragmented field. Militant Patricia Bullrich and centrist (moderate) Buenos Aires mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta are vying in their respective primaries for the main pro-business coalition. And there’s the outsider libertarian economist, Javier Miele, who is also a major player in this year’s race.
“If the opposition becomes too polarized, it leaves a wide open space in the middle, which the Peronist bloc will strategically try to fill, and a moderate debate could be good news for the private sector,” says political consultant Juan Cruz Diaz. An almost impossible task awaits the candidates, in light of an inflation of more than 114%, a looming recession, and about 40% of the population below the poverty line. Argentina is also running out of dollars, mired in a brutal drought and facing deadlines to repay its debts to the $44 billion bailout program approved by the International Monetary Fund.
He expanded price controls, tightened import restrictions and implemented multiple exchange rates. With payments to the IMF due by the end of June, his economic team is scrambling to reach another agreement with fund officials. As a candidate and a minister, Masa may have more leverage to get more money in advance from the IMF by shifting currency policy in a more reasonable direction. “As a presidential candidate, Massa may get some additional support from his friends in the Biden administration, and therefore some leverage in dealing with the IMF,” says Hector Torres, a former IMF board director who represented Argentina.
Investors should not expect Massa to suddenly turn toward pro-market policies, says Martin Rapetti, director of the advisory firm Equilibra. However, Massa’s overnight transformation from lame-duck minister to Peronist frontrunner not only strengthens his influence in negotiations with the IMF, but also powerful labor unions, businesses, and other key economic sectors in Argentina. “This does not apply to any of the actors negotiating with a minister who knows that in four months he will have no power versus a minister who can become the next president,” Rapetti added. “Masa’s ability to coordinate and negotiate as minister today has been greatly enhanced,” he said.
