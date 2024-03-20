Argentina registers the largest explosion of dengue cases in its history: the country has recorded more than 100,000 positive cases in the first three months of the year, a figure 11 times higher than that of the first quarter of 2023, when there were 8,300, according to the latest bulletin national epidemiological. The increase is noticeable in the required guards in some public hospitals, where patients come for treatment for symptoms such as fever, muscle pain or bleeding. The Pan American Health Organization recently issued an alert due to the increase in infections in the region, where Brazil already has 1.5 million positive cases in 2024 and Paraguay 160,000. The Argentine Government, however, has downgraded the emergency while some legislators ask to include the vaccine against this disease, which is transmitted by a mosquito, in the public health calendar.

The 102,898 cases registered in the country in the first quarter of the year represent 85% of the 120,007 positive cases recorded since the beginning of the dengue season, last July. Since then there have been 79 deaths, the deadliest outbreak in the country's history. The cases are concentrated in the north and center of the territory, especially in Buenos Aires, Chaco and Santa Fe, which between the three accumulate more than 60,000 positives, but there are records in all 24 provinces.

“We are in a time of epidemic outbreak and cases are increasing,” warns biologist Victoria Micieli, who is a researcher at the National Scientific and Technical Research Council (Conicet). In Argentina, mainly two of the four existing serotypes of the dengue virus circulate. “When more than one serotype or serotypes circulate other than those that have circulated in previous seasons, severe forms of dengue can occur,” explains the scientist and clarifies that a serotype provides immunity for that serotype, but not against the other three. “So, when a mosquito bites us with a different serotype than the one we were previously infected with, we have an overreaction and there is a probability that a hermorrhagic form of the disease will occur,” she adds. Since July, 0.20% of patients have been diagnosed with serious cases.

The increase in infections, explains Micieli, is related to the abundance of adults of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that transmits dengue; with the outbreak in neighboring countries, such as Brazil and Paraguay, and with an unprecedented situation for the country: “Winter is not a time when there are cases of indigenous dengue, because the number of adult mosquitoes decreases, but now in some parts In Argentina, the populations are active all year round.” “This is closely related to several factors, such as climate, and it is also being studied whether they are acquiring an adaptation to lower temperatures,” continues the biologist.

Patients outside the Francisco Javier Muñiz Infectious Diseases Hospital, this Tuesday. Enrique García Medina

Public hospitals have activated, in some cases, special protocols for patient care. In some provinces, for example, non-urgent surgeries were rescheduled to have beds available. The guards at some centers, already required before the outbreak, have also been overwhelmed by the demand of patients with dengue symptoms, as recognized by some workers who do not want to be identified. At the Rivadavia hospital, in the city of Buenos Aires, the line of patients went around the block and this Tuesday, although care had been speeded up, some people with high fever, pain behind the eyes or gastrointestinal discomfort were waiting. sitting on the floor or standing.

Irma López, 66, was diagnosed with dengue on Saturday, when she arrived at the hospital without strength, with bone pain and a migraine, without the desire to eat or drink water. This Tuesday she returned to the health center for a new consultation. She arrived at seven in the morning accompanied by her sister Julia and she took the tests again, which take two hours to give the results. After one in the afternoon she was waiting to be seen by a doctor. When she finally entered the office around two in the afternoon, she was not discharged: she must continue taking water and Paracetamol, the treatment that the doctors recommend. “The care is good, but it takes a long time,” says the patient, who is in charge of a building in the Argentine capital. Others repeat the same thing, that professionals cannot cope.

Prevention campaign

To stop the epidemic, experts believe, it is important to inform citizens about how to prevent the spread of the mosquito that transmits dengue, which reproduces in containers that accumulate water, such as flower pots or animal waterers. One of the most effective strategies is the control and elimination of all water containers in homes and public spaces, which function as breeding sites. Recommendations include covering tanks, turning buckets over, pouring boiling water into the grates… Fumigation, experts say, “is not a sufficient prevention measure” and “must always be accompanied” by actions like the previous ones.

Although the Ministry of Health disseminates information, for example, on social networks or on its official website, the Government of Javier Milei has ruled out allocating money from official advertising to raise awareness about dengue in the mass media until there is “some emergency.” “For now, the case of dengue is not within that possibility,” said the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, at the Government's daily press conference this Monday when a journalist asked him about the possibility of reactivating the advertising schedule, which the The Government suspended by decree to deepen “the austerity criteria” that it imposed since arriving at the Casa Rosada.

Adorni also assured that the Executive does not consider it “necessary” to include the dengue vaccine in the mandatory schedule, as Brazil did in February. Brazil was the first country to begin immunizing against this disease in public health with a vaccine developed by the Japanese laboratory Takeda, which in Argentina is sold for 70,000 pesos (70 dollars at the parallel exchange rate), a value that is difficult to assume with the salary. minimum of 200 dollars. The Argentine spokesperson argued the Government's position by saying, among other things, that “the effectiveness is not proven”, despite the fact that the vaccine was approved in Argentina in April 2023.

Two national deputies from Santa Fe, one of the provinces most affected by the dengue outbreak, presented this Monday a bill to establish “prevention measures” against the transmission of the disease and make the vaccine included in the mandatory schedule .

