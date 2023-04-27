Anxiety, lack of constancy in prices and products in stores were generalized in Argentina among a population used to following the quotation of the so-called “blue dollar” — generally the cheapest for buying and selling the American currency, but which started to deal with the rise of parallel exchange rates because of the severe restrictions applied by the government to official trades.

The increase in the price of the American currency is monitored minute by minute on internet portals and television networks, in a country accustomed to using the dollar as a thermometer of economic crises.

“During the ups and downs of the blue dollar, some stores stopped selling because they couldn’t set a price, as the fabrics are all imported. Jeans stores changed prices three times in two hours on Tuesday,” he said. Cecilia Weingardt, an employee at a textile importer that sells fabrics wholesale.

The immediate increase in prices, or even the absence of them on restaurant menus and supermarket shelves – so that they do not have to be changed several times a day – are becoming commonplace. For example, this Tuesday (25th), María José Boga bought a stove over the internet and told the reporter that, in the period it took to complete the acquisition process, “the price increased by 3,000 pesos”, reaching almost 53,000 pesos, equivalent to US$241 (R$1,218) at the official exchange rate or US$113 (R$571) at the parallel rate.

The blue dollar reached 500 pesos on Tuesday, in the second week of exchange rate tension triggered by higher-than-expected inflation (104.3% in the one-year period in March), when foreign currency shortages reigned and net international reserves reached minimum levels.

Dry

Argentina’s crisis is also deepened by a historic drought, which has reduced agricultural exports by about US$20 billion (R$101 billion), along with a fiscal deficit with currency issuance, in an economy that demands little local currency.

Those who sell products that are not basic necessities notice how sales are at a standstill. “People say it’s too expensive,” said Belén Lizzi, who sells scented candles.

shot

The rise in parallel exchange rates is fueling expectations of a jump in the official exchange rate, despite the fact that the Central Bank has accelerated the daily devaluation, quoting the dollar at 221.54 pesos per unit for sale, a difference of 106% compared to to the so-called financial dollars.

The decision of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, on Tuesday, to use “all the tools” to resolve the exchange rate situation bore fruit this Wednesday (26), as the so-called dollar counted with liquidation (CCL , which consists of buying stocks or bonds locally with Argentine pesos and selling them in dollars on Wall Street) fell by 2%.

political fragility

The economic fragility has a political component, as the Peronism in power has internal differences and governs with the only common vision of reaching the primary elections next August and the presidential elections in October.

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced last Friday, April 21, that he will not run for re-election and, quite weakened, attributes this rise in the dollar in recent days to speculation by the “right-wing opposition”.

Negotiations with the IMF

Argentina’s economy minister was negotiating concessions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with which the country agreed on a program to refinance a debt of US$ 45 billion (R$ 227 billion). Massa notified the IMF of his decision to intervene in the parallel exchange markets, as this implies not complying with the “restrictions” imposed on Argentina, which require the Central Bank to avoid such interventions, which he said he plans to “change in the rediscussion from the program”.

The economic team will travel to Washington this week to negotiate with the IMF, as Argentina intends to receive the quarterly tranche [de empréstimo]despite the country missing its net reserves and fiscal deficit targets for the first quarter as it seeks access to more foreign currency.

Despite the IMF’s willingness to work “constructively” with Argentina, the government’s management of the country’s economy will remain in question until the October presidential elections, which adds to the usual demand for monetary protection in election years. In addition, proposals by opposition candidates to dollarize the economy or quickly end restrictions on trading on the official foreign exchange market are further fueling dollar buying and uncertainty about the exchange rate.