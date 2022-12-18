A truly crazy night was lived in the Lusail Stadium. In the grand final of the 2022 World Cup there was everything: intensity, plot twists, drama, controversy and great goals. The only sure thing is that at the end of the match, Argentina or France would add their third World Cup title. After 120 minutes, the Albiceleste managed to face their own demons and tasted glory.
Argentina dominated the match from minute 1 to 79. The ‘Scaloneta’ prevailed in all departments against a lost France, without blood, without the desire to play and without the ability to do so. At minute 22 came the first major controversy of the night, when the central referee whistled a more than doubtful penalty from Ousmane Dembélé over Ángel Di María.
The VAR did not intervene to evaluate the marking of this maximum penalty, rigorous in the best of cases, and Lionel Messi, from eleven steps, opened the scoring.
At minute 36, Di María appeared to make it 2-0. The Juventus winger crowned a great collective play by the Albiceleste, he received a service inside the area from Alexis Mac Allister and defined in a great way against Hugo Lloris. Argentina maintained the advantage and dominance until the 79th minute, and it seemed that they would add their third star inevitably. But then Kylian Mbappé appeared.
If the penalty for Argentina was controversial, the one scored for France by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak falls into the same category. Nicolás Otamendi connected to Kolo Muani inside the area and Mbappé was in charge of beating Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez from eleven steps. It seemed that Les Bleus’ goal would be anecdotal, since their performance in the final had been very poor. But this rigorous penalty turned on the Gauls.
Barely a minute after scoring the discount penalty, Mbappé appeared again to sign a world-class goal and tie the score to the surprise of the Albiceleste players. The French striker was enabled by Marcus Thuram and defined in a great way to beat Martínez.
In the remaining 10 minutes of regular time, and added time, Didier Deschamps’s team looked more dangerous and was close to turning the score around, but they weren’t fine at the last touch. Lionel Messi also had a very dangerous shot, but Lloris reacted in a great way to send the duel into extra time.
In extra times things were very tight. It was a very close match, a game without many spaces. In the first half of extra time France was slightly better. In the second half, things changed. The controversy was again present on the pitch.
At minute 108, Lautaro Martínez received a ball inside the area and finished off. Lloris managed to reject the ball and it fell to Lionel Messi. The historic Albiceleste player was well positioned and defined easily to make it 3-2 that seemed definitive.
At first glance, it seemed that Lautaro was ahead when receiving the ball, but the FIFA replay showed that he was barely enabled.
When it seemed that everything was defined, a great success by France appeared and a tremendous mistake by Argentina. Mbappé took a desperate shot from outside the area and Gonzalo Montiel reached in to cause a penalty. The PSG striker took the ball and scored his hat-trick to make it 3-3.
In the last minutes Lautaro Martínez and Kolo Muani had great opportunities to break the equality, but a poor definition and ‘Dibu’ Martínez forced the game to go to the definition on penalties.
In the definition by penalties, Argentina showed a lot of personality. Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel scored their penalties. For France, Kylian Mbappé and Kolo Muani scored, but Aurelien Tchouameni and Coman missed their shots.
‘Dibu’ Martínez, as he usually does, was a figure in the penalty shootout. Argentina lifts its third World Cup in a match filled with a lot of nerve, emotion and heartbeat.
