Journalist Griselda Blanco was murdered last Saturday in Curuzú Cuatiá, a city in the province of Corrientes, in northwestern Argentina. Blanco, who was 45 years old and worked as a radio commentator and freelance reporter, was beaten and strangled. Police found her body at her home Saturday night and arrested her ex-partner over the weekend. The authorities are still investigating the causes of the murder, with the main hypothesis being sexist violence, although relatives have denounced that they killed her because she was a journalist. “She told truths that no one dared to say,” wrote her son Lautaro Cesani on social networks. “They wanted to see her quiet and they couldn’t.”

The claim that the murder of Griselda Blanco could have been motivated by her profession has shocked the country. Argentina, whose dictatorship disappeared almost two hundred journalists between 1976 and 1983, has barely experienced crimes against the press since the return of democracy. The only precedent is the assassination of photographer José Luis Cabezas, in January 1997. That summer, Cabezas had taken the only photograph to date of businessman Alfredo Yabrán, one of the most powerful businessmen in the country linked at the time to the corruption of power. Yabrán committed suicide a year later, a fugitive from justice and as the main suspect in ordering the crime. The demand for justice for Cabezas is still the great flag for freedom of expression in the country.

Griselda Blanco had her own battle against power. On a Facebook page, with some 5,000 followers, she used to report on crimes in her hometown (45,000 inhabitants, 300 kilometers from the provincial capital of Corrientes), and abuses of power by the police. In recent weeks, she had denounced an alleged case of medical negligence: the death of a woman named Débora Serrano, who died in a public hospital and whose case is also being investigated by the provincial court. “She constantly received threats, they tried to force her to mention the source,” she told the agency. telam the lawyer Silvia Casarrubia, who advises Blanco’s children and recounted this Monday that the journalist had asked her to contact them in case something happened to her.

The main suspect in the crime so far is Blanco’s ex-partner, a journalist named Armando Jara, who was arrested while the investigation continues. The investigation will seek to determine if the journalist was the victim of a crime of sexist violence or murdered for her journalistic work, an unprecedented situation in the country in recent years. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation has requested the intervention of the Argentine Federal Police to continue with the investigations.

