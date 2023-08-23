The health authorities of Argentina will investigate whether the recent death of nearly fifty sea lions in a colony on the Atlantic coast is the product of bird flu, official sources reported on Tuesday.

The animals, about 40, were part of the colony of sea lions (pinnipeds) from Puerto Quequén, in the Buenos Aires municipality of Necochea (523 kilometers south of Buenos Aires), located on Atlantic waters.

Suspecting that the deaths were due to HPAI H5N1 avian influenza virusthe municipal authorities met this Tuesday with representatives of the Argentine Naval Prefecture (coast guard force), Civil Defense, the National Service of Health and Food Quality (Senasa) and other organizations to investigate the cases.

As reported by the municipality of Necochea in a statement, at the meeting it was defined that personnel from the Senasa takes samples from the sea lion specimens so that they can be sent to the Central Laboratory of the Argentine health service “for the determination and detection of the disease”.

Likewise, the Argentine Naval Prefecture will preventively close the South Breakwater of the port of Quequén for 48 hours in order to prohibit the entry of people, until the results are available.

Besides, The municipality will prohibit the circulation of vehicles on the beach, in the area where the dead animals were found.

For its part, the Necochea Health Secretariat asked the population not to approach the site, to avoid contact of people and pets with sea lions and sick or dead birds.

The local authorities recalled that “avian influenza is a potentially zoonotic disease and that its transmission occurs by indirect contact through vehicle, footwear, clothing or by direct contact”.

“Infected animals eliminate the virus with their excretions and secretions, with fecal matter being highly infectious; and contact with humans can occur through the air or by contact through the mucous membranes,” they warned.

EFE