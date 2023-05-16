Argentina | Interest rates already rose to 97 percent – The reason is wildly galloping inflation

Argentina is trying to curb inflation with high key interest rates.

Argentina the central bank raised its key interest rate to 97 percent on Monday. The central bank increased its key interest rate by six percentage points.

In the past, the authorities have also raised interest rates briskly. At the end of April, the interest rate was raised by ten percentage points.

The reason for the increase in interest rates is inflation.

Argentina has suffered particularly hard from galloping inflation. Compared to Finland, the country’s inflation rates have been high for a long time. Consumer prices in Finland rose by 7.9 percent in April compared to a year ago.

In Argentina, inflation accelerated in February to more than one hundred percent compared to a year ago. One hundred percent inflation means that consumer prices have doubled compared to a year ago.

In 2021, the country’s inflation figures exceeded the 50 percent mark.

Argentina the value of the currency, i.e. the peso, has also fallen rapidly and heavily in relation to the US dollar and the euro. One dollar is equivalent to about 231 pesos, while a year ago, one dollar only gave you about half of that amount of pesos. The value of the peso has also almost halved in a year relative to the euro.

Argentina is expected to slip into recession this year even before the country’s presidential elections, which will be held in October.

Analysts are skeptical about whether interest rate hikes will be enough to tame inflation.

The matter has been reported by, among other things Bloomberg and CNN.