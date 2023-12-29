The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, formally informed the leaders of the countries that make up the BRICS group that will not join that block of emerging economiesOfficial sources confirmed this Friday to EFE.

Milei notified of his decision in letters sent on December 22 to the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; from South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; from China, Xi Jinping, and from Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

According to the sources consulted, in the letter Milei, of libertarian ideology and who assumed the Argentine Presidency on December 10, expresses that “it is not appropriate in this instance to participate as a member of BRICS as of January 1, 24, since many axes of Argentina's current foreign policy differ from the previous one”.

Last August, within the framework of a summit of the group in Johannesburg, the BRICS decided to invite Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran to join the bloc starting in 2024, an invitation that was positively received by the then Argentine president, Alberto Fernández (2019-2023).

Milei, who has declared his foreign policy alignment with the United States, Israel, the European Union and the “free world,” noted in his letter that “In this instance, the incorporation of the Argentine Republic to the BRICS as a full member is not considered appropriate” as of 2024.

The group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa represents 23% of global GDP and 42% of the world's population, a market that accounts for nearly 30% of Argentine exports.

Brazil and China are Argentina's two largest trading partners, whose economy, plagued by severe imbalances and with meager monetary reserves, urgently needs to increase foreign exchange income.

Russia reacts to Argentina's decision

Russia regretted this Friday that the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, has decided that his country will not enter from the 1st. January in the BRICS group, although he considered it his “sovereign right.”

“For my part, I can only regret the opportunity lost by Buenos Aires,” Leonid Slutski, head of the International Relations Committee of the Duma or chamber of deputies, told the official RIA Novosti agency.

Slutski recalled that “Only Argentine voters” can value their president's decisions, although he highlighted that popular discontent with his economic reform program is increasing..

“Each State has the right to choose its own path of development. Nobody forces anyone to enter BRICS by force (…) I hope that this step does not have a destructive impact on the development of BRICS and the growth of its potential” , he claimed.

In this regard, he stressed that There are already more than twenty countries that want to access said bloc and he recalled that “in terms of purchasing power parity” the BRICS countries clearly surpass the G7.

“The role of the BRICS is inevitable, in which all member countries are represented on an equal footing, and that is the most important factor for the union's attractiveness to only increase,” he noted.

Slutski insisted that this bloc is a “great challenge” for supporters of the unipolar world, since it is a “real step” in defining what he called “contours of a just world architecture.”

EFE