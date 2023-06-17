Argentina managed to increase the use of yuan to pay for imports from China, especially in recent days, after the South American country renewed and expanded the exchange rate swap (bilateral contract that allows it to cover risk exposure) with the Beijing regime.

The use of the Chinese currency in bilateral trade was 1.075 billion yuan (US$ 150.5 million) in May this year, while in the first ten working days of June alone, operations worth 2.045 billion yuan (US$ 286 .3 million), the Argentine Central Bank announced on Thursday (15).

This increase occurred after the signing, in early June, of an agreement with China to renew and expand the swap with the Asian country for a total of 130 billion yuan (about US$ 18.2 billion) for a period of three years. The agreement was signed by the Argentine Central Bank and the People’s Bank of China.

The fact that imports from China are paid for in yuan rather than dollars allows Argentina to mitigate its central bank’s loss of reserves.

China is the second largest supplier of products that Argentina buys, with imports in the first quarter of this year totaling US$ 3.158 billion, according to official data.

Due to the “swap” with China, the central bank confirmed this Thursday that it can also “carry out operations in yuan for the purpose of financial stability” in the Argentine exchange market, often shaken by the strong demand for dollars.

The Argentine monetary authority also communicated that it has its own reserves in yuan, in addition to the 35 billion yuan (US$ 4.9 billion) freely available to which it can draw as a result of the currency swap.

The agreement signed at the beginning of this month allows Argentina to activate a further 35 billion yuan from the swap, which will be released to the Argentine central bank as the first 35 billion already available are used and “the financial needs and reinforcement of reserves as require it”, explained the monetary authority in a statement.

The Argentine Central Bank is facing serious difficulties in trying to contain the loss of monetary reserves and, in fact, since June of last year it has maintained restrictions on access to foreign currency to pay for imports, which complicates the activity of companies that need to import intermediate goods for the production.