The Argentine government announced on Wednesday that pensions will increase by 15.53% from September and that those who receive a minimum pension will also receive an additional bonus due to the high inflation registered in the country.

In this way, the minimum pension in the neighboring country will be 50,353 pesos (about R$1,835) per month.

In addition to the increase that, by law, occurs every three months in pensions, the government highlighted that it will grant an additional bonus of 7,000 pesos (about R$255) to retirees who receive the minimum pension.

“With these measures, the minimum pension will increase by 73.3% so far in 2022, growing 7.9% above inflation,” Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Twitter.

Massa added that, in this way, Argentina is “taking another step to protect retirees” and supporting “those who need it most”.

The minister also stated that the increase and the bonus are granted “while maintaining order in public accounts” thanks to the income expected to be obtained from the anticipated collection of tax on corporate profits.